Want to sip something purple? Here's how to make lavender lemonade, with or without booze

You might think you make the best chocolate cake or brownies on the planet, but if you are not throwing some instant coffee into your batter, you're really missing out. Sure, it may sound a little strange, but according to The Daily Meal, those little granules of bean juice happen to share a flavor profile with another one of life's greatest treats: chocolate. By adding a few tablespoons into your recipe, you'll end up with an even richer chocolate taste in your final product, and let's be honest — who doesn't want that?