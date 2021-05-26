newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Want to sip something purple? Here's how to make lavender lemonade, with or without booze

Austin 360
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMe and the Bees founder Mikaila Ulmer and her mom, D'Andra, hosted a little pop-up lemonade get-together a few weeks ago. The front yard gathering was one of the first media events I'd been to since vaccinations became available. It was sweet to see some familiar faces and sip on a drink they came up with for the event: a purple-tinted lavender lemonade from Austin bartender Coleman DeWayne Steagall, who owns a pop-up bar service called Jitters Espresso & Spirits.

www.austin360.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booze#Food Drink#Beverages#Sparkling Water#Cool Water#Blue Water#Sugar Water#Target#Me The Bees#Lavender Lemonade#Lavender Sprig#Pour Drinks#Flavors#Butterfly Pea Flowers#12 Ounce Glass#Fun#Classic#Specialty Food Stores#Servings#Book
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & Drinkspurewow.com

Pink Lemonade Bars

Mouth-puckering and buttery, lemon bars don’t need any improvement. But we went there anyway, transforming the classic dessert into a pretty-in-pink treat that’s worthy of any summer picnic. The secret isn’t food dye, but raspberry puree, which tames the tart citrus flavor and adds a berry hue. The filling is...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Why You Should Mix Coffee Into Your Chocolate Cake Or Brownie Batter

When it comes to pairing particular flavors with chocolate, nothing makes as much sense as coffee. This ubiquitous match-up feels as natural as peanut butter and jelly, and always works thanks to a ton of shared fruity flavor notes as well as a slight bitterness in each (via Coffee Friend). While you can generally pair these two at whim, matched to your taste preference, there are a few deciding factors that can influence the marriage of these tastes according to the article.
Recipesmadison

1. Go bananas with this frozen treat.

Need something sweet to cool off on a long day? Make your own chocolate covered chunky peanut butter filled frozen bananas at home with this super simple recipe from @soyummy. These poolside snacks will be a hit with kids—if all the adults don’t eat them first. If this heat wave...
Recipesmarthastewart.com

Want to Make Barbecue Brisket at Home? Here's What You Need to Know

There's nothing quite like succulent, smoky barbecue brisket. Ribs, pulled pork, grilled chicken, and sausages are all delicious, but for many—especially Texans—brisket reigns supreme. A large piece of meat, brisket can be expensive to buy and daunting to cook at home, so we reached out to the experts to get their best barbecue brisket tips.
Fitnesstrailrunnermag.com

Here’s How To Make The Most Of Heat Training

You exist because you perform well in the heat. At least, that is one line of evolutionary thinking discussed by a 2014 article in the journal Comprehensive Physiology. According to the article, our early human ancestors on the African savannah came to an evolutionary crossroads related to one of our worst traits as a species—they were slower than their predators. Heck, a house cat has a higher top speed than Usain Bolt!
RecipesThe Daily South

Fresh Mint-Chocolate Pie

Servings: — 8 You won't find any peppermint extract here. This pie's decadent dark chocolate custard filling is infused with lots of fresh mint for an intense flavor that you just can't get from an extract. Thanks to the dynamic duo of chocolate and mint, our Fresh Mint-Chocolate Pie strikes a perfect balance between fresh and rich.
Recipesmondaycampaigns.org

Here’s How to Make the Best Grilled Fruit

Something amazing happens when fruit hits the grill. As the natural sugars caramelize against the searing heat of the flame, the flavor of the fruit transforms into something sweet, smoky, and juicy—depending on the fruit you choose. When selecting your fruit, you’ll want to pick varieties that are firm enough...
Recipesjeanieandluluskitchen.com

Excited For BBQ Season? Here’s How to Make it Healthier

The sun is out, and the temperatures are going up. Which means barbecue season is just around the corner! Everybody loves an excuse to get the grill out and have friends and family over for a cook-out. But a barbecue isn’t always the best thing when you’re trying to eat healthily.
Gardeningspectrumlocalnews.com

Something smells good, it must be the lavender

There's a lot more to know about lavender besides its delightful smell. We spoke with the founders of Fragrant Isle Lavender Farm & Shop A Magical Place in Washington Island to learn what goes into growing and harvesting the plant. Lavender is a perennial herb that is part of the...
PetsPosted by
Red Tricycle

Pupsicles are a Thing & Here’s How to Make Them!

The weather’s heating up and it’s hard to beat an ice cold watermelon. Did you know your pup can enjoy it, too? We have a fun recipe from Small Door Veterinary as the steamy months begin!. To create this pet-friendly treat, grab watermelon and plain yogurt on your next grocery...
Recipestastywoo.com

Creamy Cold Coconut Cake

It is a perfect cake for all coconut lovers! You will adore this creamy dessert – especially if you are a fan of the popular Italian cookies: Raffaello coconut balls. This cake is a creamy light coconut flavored cake, which is served cold. You can prepare this cake without putting too much effort – because you can buy basic sponge cake base and simply make the filling. It is an ideal cake for all coconut lovers! You can surprise your family for weekends, holidays, and other occasions with this easy and very delicious coconut and white chocolate cake.
Food & Drinksyournews.com

Love sourdough bread? Here’s how to make a basic sourdough starter

Sourdough bread is slow-fermented bread made with a live fermented culture called a sourdough starter. As a natural leavening agent, sourdough starter causes the dough to rise and gives sourdough bread its characteristic sour taste and slightly chewy texture. Why eat sourdough bread. Sourdough bread is a popular survival food...
Food & DrinksElite Daily

Dunkin' Is Serving New Lemonade Sips & Berry Donuts This Summer

Dunkin’ is going all out for summer with some new options to keep you vibing. The Boston-based chain introduced some fruity offerings like Lemonade Refreshers and a berry-flavored donut that might be your new faves. To get the low-down on the treats, here’s the scoop on Dunkin’s new summer menu.
Recipesmashed.com

Ina Garten's Advice On Substituting Instant Espresso In Recipes

You might think you make the best chocolate cake or brownies on the planet, but if you are not throwing some instant coffee into your batter, you're really missing out. Sure, it may sound a little strange, but according to The Daily Meal, those little granules of bean juice happen to share a flavor profile with another one of life's greatest treats: chocolate. By adding a few tablespoons into your recipe, you'll end up with an even richer chocolate taste in your final product, and let's be honest — who doesn't want that?
Recipescheerfulcook.com

Easy Blueberry Crisp (Perfect for Fresh Blueberries)

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my disclosure policy. This quick and easy Blueberry Crisp is a perfect easy summer dessert. Fresh juicy blueberries are topped with an irresistible crumble topping. Almost as easy as our Blueberry Dump Cake. Try both recipes and see which one you like best.
Recipesnwestiowa.com

Take 5: What's for dinner one more time, Joanna Gaines?

When the weather turns sunny and warm that means one thing to my taste buds: BLTs. I absolutely love them and associate them almost exclusively with the summer season. I love their simplicity and their downright scrumptiousness. The weather has turned toward summer and therefore I am craving BLTs recently and decided to take my normal sandwich up a notch by checking out what celebrity chefs do to make their BLTs stand out from the crowd.
Recipescryptofinancialtimes.com

Yum! Recipe of the day: Blueberry-ripple baked cheesecake

If making cheesecake couldn’t be made more convenient, the delicious sweet dish can now be made easily in a microwave!. Baking can be time-consuming and lots of labour work, but easy mixes have made things much easier and faster. Whether your team baked cheesecakes or no-bake, this recipe is the best of the two worlds. This blueberry rippled baked cheesecake, is one of Zola Nene’s favourites dishes. The popular celebrity chef shared that it is her super easy, super quick recipe.