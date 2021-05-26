Bozeman's Bennett Hostetler named Summit League player of the year; Glasgow's Krumwiede all-league
OMAHA, Neb. -- Bozeman native Bennett Hostetler was named the Summit League baseball player of the year, the conference announced Monday. Hostetler, a senior shortstop at North Dakota State, led the Summit League with 31 RBI and ranked second in the conference in home runs (seven) and batting average (.387). He had 14 multiple-hit games, including a stretch of seven straight from April 24-May 14 to help NDSU set a program record with 20 conference wins.www.montanasports.com