newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Kelly Clarkson's Talk Show Just Scored A Big Win

By Brandon Bombay
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kelly Clarkson has enjoyed incredible success in the early running of her talk show "The Kelly Clarkson Show." After Season 1, the show nabbed three Daytime Emmy Nominations and Clarkson took home the Emmy for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host, per Deadline. The "American Idol" alum celebrated her win on Twitter, and surprised fans when she thanked her estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock. "Thank you so much to @BBlackstock for believing in me & convincing me to do @KellyClarksonTV show," the TV host tweeted. Blackstock had worked as Clarkson's manager during their marriage, per Taste Of Country, and his instincts for her to host turned out to be on point.

www.nickiswift.com
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

46K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Ellen Degeneres
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ellen Show#Taste Of Country#Nbcuniversal Local#Kellyclarksontv Show#Talent Recap#Surprised Fans#Emmy Nominations#Outstanding Original Song#Daytime Television#Running#Incredible Success#Cabana Boy Troy#Husband#Inspiring Stuff#Home#Thr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Talk Show
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiestdogmedia.com

Ellen DeGeneres to end daytime talk show run

Announcement gives NBC-owned stations time to develop a replacement in ’22. We now know the fate of Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show as she is officially calling it quits after next season, with the NBC-owned stations and others now looking forward to programming options for September 2022. One immediate beneficiary is...
TV & VideosBroadway.com

Watch Moulin Rouge Star Aaron Tveit 'Audition' for The Voice Judge Kelly Clarkson

Moulin Rouge!, Tony nominee Aaron Tveit visited The Kelly Clarkson Show, where he revealed one audition he's bummed he never got to do. "I was a huge fan of the first season of American Idol," Tveit told Clarkson, who was the winner of that inaugural season. "I said, 'Oh, this is something I definitely would want to be a part of.'" To make up for missing out on a chance to appear on American Idol, Clarkson, who is a judge on NBC's singing competition show The Voice, offered Tveit the chance to "audition" for her on the spot. Watch the delightful result below!
CelebritiesPosted by
97.9 KICK FM

Kelly Clarkson’s Latest ‘Kellyoke’ Cover is a Twangy Reba McEntire Hit [WATCH]

Kelly Clarkson treated fans to a twangy Reba McEntire cover during the "Kellyoke" segment of her most recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Clarkson delved into McEntire's catalogue from the 1980s, performing "How Blue," which was the first single off of McEntire's 1984 album, My Kind of Country. The song was a hit upon its release, marking McEntire's third career No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart and the first chart-topper in a hot streak that lasted well into the '90s.
TV & VideosRadar Online.com

The Massive Scramble To Replace Ellen DeGeneres After Talk Show Host Quits

The Ellen DeGeneres Show will end in 2022 after its 19th Season, leaving a huge hole in the daytime TV schedule that celebrities are scrambling to fill. As Radar first reported, NBC executives have been grooming Kelly Clarkson to take over the throne ever since her show launched in 2019. We're told the execs "adore Kelly" and staffer say she is "a joy to work with, unlike Ellen."
Celebritiestribuneledgernews.com

Column: Ellen DeGeneres announced the end of her show. Then somehow, she made things worse

Here is an important fact of American culture: If you are going to quit your job simply because you're tired of it, you do not ask Oprah Winfrey to do your exit interview. If you are super-famous, as Ellen DeGeneres is, you might ask Savannah Guthrie, as Ellen DeGeneres did, but Oprah remains the goddess of difficult life transitions. If you need to take on the royal family, offer a mass apology, explain your side of a very messy situation or receive a public benediction, you talk to Oprah.
Celebritiesnewsbrig.com

The Kelly Clarkson Show: Amy Adams Says Meryl Streep Taught Her to Knit in an Effort to Calm Down (Watch Video)

Oscar winning actress Meryl Streep taught actress Amy Adams how to knit in an effort to calm down. The two actresses joined hands to play nuns in the 2008 drama Doubt, and Adams shared Streep shared her hobby to help the Justice League star focus while bonding with their movie characters, reports aceshowbiz.com. “I learned how to knit – Meryl Streep taught me,” Amy told Kelly Clarkson on her daytime talk show. WandaVision Actress Kat Dennings and Beau Andrew WK Share a Passionate Lip-Kiss in Public (See Pic).
CelebritiesComplex

Seth Rogen Tells Kelly Clarkson About Writing Steve Carell’s ‘40-Year-Old Virgin’ Line Referencing Her

Seth Rogen has finally apologized for being the reason people scream “ahhh, Kelly Clarkson!!” at the singer/host on the street wherever she goes. Rogen hopped on a call with the American Idol champ for an episode of the Kelly Clarkson Show, where the two discussed the popular line from The 40-Year-Old Virgin, which Steve Carell screams while getting waxed. Before jumping into an interview, Kelly asked the actor/writer/producer if he really came up with the line.
TV ShowsA.V. Club

Sorry Ellen, Kelly Clarkson's taking your time slot on NBC

Welp, Guy Fieri did not end up snagging Ellen’s daytime television slot. As Ellen’s longtime show wraps up in its final season in 2022, The Kelly Clarkson Show will take over the current NBC show slot in New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago. Currently, The Kelly Clarkson Show airs at 2 p.m., and will move up to the primetime 3 p.m. spot. Only in its second season, and recently renewed for two more, the Emmy winning syndicated series’ success is not lost on anyone.
TV & Videoshotnewhiphop.com

Wendy Williams Shades Ellen DeGeneres Following Talk Show Cancellation

Ellen DeGeneres has officially decided to call it quits on her daytime talk show. The last year or so, TheEllen DeGeneres Show has been met with controversy due to the recent exposure on how she treats her staff behind the scenes. Following all the public drama and rumors, Ellen revealed, “Today I am announcing that the last season, season nineteen, will be my last season,” during a recent episode. Now, shade towards DeGeneres’s announcement comes from none other than fellow daytime talk show host Wendy Williams.
NFL995qyk.com

Blake Shelton Gets Caught Lying to Kelly Clarkson

Blake Shelton appeared on The Kelly Clarkson show recently, and she busted The Voice co-star in a lie. Kelly hosted all of the coaches of The Voice, including Nick Jonas, John Legend, and Shelton. Previously, Clarkson gifted Shelton a “Team Kelly” jacket, a generous gift she gave him for appearing four times on her show. However, it appears he left it behind in the green room. Clarkson confronted Shelton about the mishap.