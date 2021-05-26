Kelly Clarkson's Talk Show Just Scored A Big Win
Kelly Clarkson has enjoyed incredible success in the early running of her talk show "The Kelly Clarkson Show." After Season 1, the show nabbed three Daytime Emmy Nominations and Clarkson took home the Emmy for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host, per Deadline. The "American Idol" alum celebrated her win on Twitter, and surprised fans when she thanked her estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock. "Thank you so much to @BBlackstock for believing in me & convincing me to do @KellyClarksonTV show," the TV host tweeted. Blackstock had worked as Clarkson's manager during their marriage, per Taste Of Country, and his instincts for her to host turned out to be on point.www.nickiswift.com