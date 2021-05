Workers had just barely scratched the surface, both figuratively and literally, on the construction of the new Caring Hands Dental Clinic at 217 Second Ave. NE in Pipestone on Tuesday, May 4 when they ran into a problem. The foundation of the old Robson building that was removed from the site in 2016 had only been removed down to three feet below the surface and the fill used at the site had debris in it that made it unsuitable to build on.