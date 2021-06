British Patient Capital has made a USD75 million cornerstone commitment to Balderton Capital Growth I, as Balderton Capital announces its final close at USD680 million. Balderton is one of the most established technology investors in the UK, with over two decades of experience of backing some of the country’s most ambitious founders from a very early stage. Darktrace and The Hut Group, which have both recently listed in London, are two notable Balderton successes. This new venture growth fund, one of the largest in the UK and Europe, is able to support founders as they scale their businesses with the ambition to become global industry leaders. The fund is sector agnostic, and expects to invest between USD25 million and USD50 million per company.