Jon Pardi, Old Dominion + More Shape the 10 Hottest Songs of Summer 2021 List

By Billy Dukes
 9 days ago
The hottest country songs of summer 2021 aren't all party songs, because summer is so much more than a party. Love and heartbreak songs help make up this mostly feel-good playlist of tracks from hitmakers and newcomers. It's a diverse list of 10 great summer songs for the 2021 version...

MusicPosted by
EDNPub

Jon Pardi debuts video for his single “Tequila Little Time”

Jon Pardi just released his music video for his current single “Tequila Little Time” from his 2019 album, Heartache Medication. The music video is set at the Flora-Bama, the iconic Florida bar on the gulf coast and features a mariachi band, dancing, and even one of Jon’s dogs, Cowboy!. Take...
Wichita, KScow97.com

Old Dominion Drop New Single ‘I Was On A Boat That Day’

Frontman Matt Ramsey told Country 101.3 KFDI in Wichita, Kansas, the idea for the song began six or seven years ago, around the same time as the band was writing their hit “Break Up With Him.”. “We were kicking it around for a long time. We’d bring it up and...
MusicPosted by
K92.3

Top 5 Jon Pardi Songs

California country crooner Jon Pardi has more than a few hit singles and hot tracks under his belt. His trademark blending of traditional country vocals and rock 'n' roll instrumentals has put Pardi at the forefront the genre's pack of rising stars. The songs on The Boot's list of Top...
Theater & Dancekfdi.com

Country Music Minute-Morgan is Back, Carrie Collaborates, Old Dominion’s New Single and Blake Shelton’s 1st Dance Song | JJ Hayes | KFDI

The Country Music Minute is full of surprises today. Morgan Wallen surprised fans in Nashville, Carrie Underwood dropped a surprise collaboration, You’ll be surprised how much you like Old Dominion’s song and Blake Shelton surprised us all with the song he and Gwen chose for their first dance. However, I can’t tell if he’s being serious or not…..typical Blake, THAT’S no surprise.
MusicPosted by
102.3 The Bull

Thomas Rhett Named the Hottest Country Artist of 2021

Thomas Rhett has done it old school this year. Taste of Country's Hottest Artist of 2021 released an album filled with songs rooted in traditional country values and sat back to let fans absorb it. The efficiency of Country Again Side A is welcome relief after other artists (including some...
Musicblairgarner.com

Old Dominion’s Day On a Boat Started Out as a Joke

The guys in Old Dominion say their new song “I Was On A Boat That Day” has been around since their debut hit “Break Up With Him” — but they just thought it was a joking title. Lead singer Matthew Ramsey shares the story, “We had this idea we were...
LifestylePosted by
Taste of Country

5 Hottest Summer Tours for Summer 2021

Summer 2021 is about getting back to normal in country music, and the year's hottest tours reflect an energy that's 18 years in the making. Headliners like Jason Aldean and Dierks Bentley sell tickets, but their opening acts make a great tour. There are some new names opening country music's hottest traveling road shows in 2021. Think about it — it's been a full album cycle since artists last hit the road, and some newcomers (Travis Denning, Lainey Wilson) didn't rest. Scroll down to see all five tours on this Taste of Country summer Hot List.
MusicEffingham Radio

Old Dominion Releases New Single, Video Today

Old Dominion‘s new single is being released today (Friday, May 21st) and it's called “I Was On A Boat That Day.” It's the lead single from the band's upcoming fourth studio album, and as Matthew Ramsey tells us, it's a song that almost wasn't. “It started around the same time that we started writing “Break Up With Him.” We had this idea we were kicking it around for a long time, and we bring it up and shoot it down. I don’t know how many times we decided not to write this song. And then for whatever reason, when we were in Asheville, North Carolina, making this album, it came up again and we sort of laughed like it was a joke, but then our co-writers Shane McAnally, and Josh Osborne helped us see the light that it actually was not a joke title. It was actually a really fun title. So we wrote it.”
MusicPosted by
92.9 The Bull

Poll: What Country Album Are You Most Excited for in June 2021?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more!
Celebritiesshorefire.com

Dillon Carmichael And Jon Pardi Raise A Toast To Crazy Exes In “Hot Beer” Music Video

Dillon Carmichael delivers belly laughs and classic country storytelling in his “Hot Beer” music video featuring a cameo from producer, Jon Pardi. Directed by Jim Wright (Vince Gill, Sheryl Crow, Luke Bryan), the “Hot Beer” video finds Carmichael, guitar in-hand, rattling off a list of things he’d rather do than get back with an ex while she throws dishes, sets his shirts on fire and gives him a reason.
MusicPosted by
97.5 WOKQ

Did You Know Jon Pardi Can Do a Mean Goat Impression?

It is always a lot of fun to get some quality hang time with our favorite country artists! Last night Jon Pardi was kind enough to hop on a Zoom with Chio and I and a few listeners to celebrate his new single which is a JAM it's called "Tequila Little Time". Here's the video if you haven't seen it yet:
Manchester, TNwivk.com

Jon Pardi at Bonnaroo Farm

Jon Pardi performs at the Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, TN on May 29th! Listen to Tony and Kris this week for your chance to win a 4-person pod!. Tickets on sale now at bonnaroofarm.com. Jon Pardi. The ACM/CMA award-winning artist recently released Country radio single “Tequila Little Time,” the follow...
MusicPosted by
102.3 The Bull

Top 40 Country Songs for June 2021

June's Top 40 Country Songs list is more or less your summer radio playlist. While a familiar artist leads, two more who have long been searching for a No. 1 hit are close by. Find new songs by Old Dominion and white-hot newcomer Callista Clark on this month's list of the Top 40 Country Songs. Meanwhile, Dierks Bentley makes a big leap, and a Florida Georgia Line duet with Nelly re-enters the June list. Scroll down to see all 40 and then click to hear each song.
Nashville, TNthecountrynote.com

Old Dominion Explodes at Radio with “I Was On A Boat That Day” Achieving Biggest Radio Impact Day Yet with 132 Stations Adding the Song into Rotation

Nashville, TN — Eclipsing yet another benchmark, GRAMMY nominated Nashville band Old Dominion just achieved the biggest radio impact date of their career with the new single “I Was On A Boat That Day.” Right out of the gate, 132 stations added the song to rotation. As such, “I Was On A Boat That Day” is the second most added song of 2021!
MusicScranton Times

Country legend Loretta Lynn leads the way in new releases

THE GOOD: Female British post-punk rock group Goat Girl dodges the sophomore slump with the moody, multi-layered “On All Fours.”. THE NITTY GRITTY: Goat Girl brings on a multi-faceted listening experience, brandishing a sound that merges gothic modern rock with punk attitudes and a smattering of classic Stereolab within the keyboards and harmonies. The band doesn’t shy away from experimentation as it continues to develop musically. “Fours” is much more expansive than its taut self-titled 2018 debut.