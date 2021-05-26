Reflecting on the Meaning of Memorial Day

Reader Gordon MacPherson attended the recent Memorial Day service in Eustis and, “Out of the dozens of photos that I took, the one I sent to you was selected mainly because of the monument and sailboat in the background,” he wrote. “Towards the end of the one-hour program, the organizers asked for members of Gold Star families to come up and speak briefly about their family member who was killed in a war. One man told of his brother, who was killed in 2007. I think almost everybody there was trying to hold back tears by this time.”