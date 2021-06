Black women in the sneaker world have such an immense presence and impact, they deserve to be celebrated as such. You’ve probably heard of Vashtie Kola, Aleali May, Olivia Kim, Melody Ehsani and Sanne Poeze. These women have smashed barriers in the sneaker world—creating ground-breaking collaborations with Jordan, Nike and Reebok just to name a few. Quick Black history fact: Kola was the first woman (including first Black woman) to have a sneaker collaboration with the Jordan brand in 2010. Her rendition of the Jordan 2 model, named “Vashtie Kola Lavender 2,” sent shock waves through the community. It was a riveting moment in time, a moment we want to see more of as countless women sneaker influencers continue to burst onto the scene. However, that was a decade ago. And though we’ve seen a considerable amount of collabs since then, it’s time to up the ante.