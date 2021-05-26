Hidden Compost Around the House

Transforming yard and food waste into compost helps reduce greenhouse gas, promotes healthy soil as a nutrient-rich soil amendment, and contributes to a more circular economy. 1. Do your homework. Before you start composting, make sure you understand which items and materials should be composted and how best to keep your compost balanced. Generally, you can compost items like coffee grounds, fruits and vegetables, eggshells, tea bags, nut shells, yard and grass waste. Typically, you can’t compost fats, meats or dairy products, but it can vary from community to community. You’ll want to make sure you have a good ratio of greens (like vegetable and fruit scraps and yard waste) and browns (like dead leaves and twigs). Remember, water is important – you can’t compost material that doesn’t have the right amount of moisture.