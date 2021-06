Two weeks ago, Blake Shelton made the audacious yet entirely credible prediction that his Season 20 contestant, soul-pop wunderkind Cam Anthony, would become the “first superstar” launched by The Voice in all of its 10 years on the air. And as the 19-year-old phenomenon sang one last time for America’s votes Monday, giving it his all, he still seemed to be on a fast track to the winner’s circle, with Blake proudly musing, “To be here for 20 seasons… and in the 20th season, God put this young man in my life, on The Voice, that may change everything for this show. I do believe that.”