Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Cruella Review in 3 Minutes

By Darren Mooney
Escapist Magazine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDarren Mooney is a self-professed nerd living on the East Coast of Ireland. He runs his a blog (the m0vie blog), co-hosts two weekly film podcasts (The 250, Scannain) and has written books on The X-Files and the films of Christopher Nolan. Ironically, his superpowers are at their strongest when his glasses are on.

www.escapistmagazine.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Nolan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blog#Ireland#Films#Cruella Review#The X Files#Written Books#Podcasts#East Coast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Video GamesDestructoid

Essays on Empathy – Review in 3 Minutes

There's only so much time each week to check out new games, much less play them — much less fully review them! — and inevitably, plenty of interesting games are destined to slip through the cracks as many of us move onto the next shiny thing. To supplement Destructoid's usual coverage, we're teaming up with our sister site The Escapist to fill in some of these gaps with their helpful 3 Minute Reviews.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
FOX26

Review: Punk inspired 'Cruella' nails the look, struggles with pace

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) - Cruella. Writer: Dana Fox, Tony McNamara, Aline Brosh McKenna, Kelly Marcel, Steve Zissis, Dodie Smith. Starring: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser. Genre: Comedy, Crime. Rated: PG-13 for some violence and thematic elements. SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) "“ Synopsis: Estella always dreamed...
Beauty & FashionComicBook

Cruella Review: Emma Stone Slays in Wickedly Stylish Prequel

Disney's recent slate of live-action remakes have mostly felt like pale imitations of their animated counterparts, but Cruella manages to stand above the rest thanks to its original story. The new movie is a prequel starring Emma Stone as Estella, the younger version of 101 Dalmatians' infamous villain, Cruella de Vil. This 1970s romp explains how the fashion-obsessed opportunist went from being a small-time thief to an aspiring designer hell-bent on taking down London's biggest fashion maven, The Baroness (Emma Thompson). The movie isn't perfect by any means and it could have been at least 30 minutes shorter, but between Craig Gillespie's creative direction, Jenny Beavan's electric costume design, and the wickedly captivating performances by Stone and Thompson, Cruella is easily one of Disney's best live-action films to date.
Moviestatler.com

Cruella review: overlong and unfunny but at least the dresses are nice

Can you sue Wikipedia for mismanaged expectations? Cruella, Disney's dalmatian fest, is described by the online encyclopaedia as a ‘crime comedy-drama’. Sounds fun! But the word ‘comedy’ implies wit, humour, a certain mwah-ha-ha, and Cruella is one of the least comedic 'dramas' I can remember of the last year. Unless I'm being unfair - there was one moment that made me almost emit a sound vaguely approaching a snigger: when Emma Thompson, playing a dastardly baroness, pops a bottle of champagne and nearly takes a waiter’s eye out. Poor dude!
MoviesFirst Showing

Review: Craig Gillespie's 'Cruella' Offers Sympathy for the de Vil

Dodie Smith's 1956 children's novel The Hundred and One Dalmatians originally introduced the world to Cruella de Vil, a fashion-obsessed heiress who kidnaps a litter of Dalmatian puppies to create a spotted fur coat. When Walt Disney read the book back in 1957, he immediately obtained the rights and assigned Bill Peet (Cinderella, Peter Pan, Sleeping Beauty) to write the animated adaptation. 1961's 101 Dalmatians was a worldwide box office success, so much so that it was re-issued to cinemas four times: in 1969, 1979, 1985, and 1991. In 1996, Disney released a live-action version, starring Glenn Close as the iconic fashion criminal. Both the animated film and the live-action movie have spawned sequels, but now the franchise's villain is getting her own origin story with Cruella, starring the Academy Award winner Emma Stone.
MoviesFanBolt.Com

‘Cruella’ Review: Disney’s Best Live-Action Film to Date

I’ve made it no secret that I’ve not liked the majority of Disney’s live-action films. However, I was really excited about Cruella. My excitement sprouted for a number of reasons:. Emma Stone is one of my favorite actresses – I simply adore her. Cruella is an interesting villain to present...
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Cruella Called 'The Devil Wears Prada on Steroids' in First Reviews: 'Sinfully Entertaining'

Cruella is finally almost here. Coming from I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie, Cruella reimagines Disney's iconic villain in the long-awaited prequel to 101 Dalmatians, following the origin story of Cruella de Vil. Stone is the second actress to take on the role of de Vil for the big screen after Glenn Close played her in the 1996 101 Dalmatians adaptation and its 2000 sequel 102 Dalmatians.
Beauty & Fashionjamonkey.com

Disney’s ‘Cruella’ Review: A Punk Rock Fashion Dream

Cruella is a wicked look into an iconic character that has a passion for fashion and will stop at nothing to be the leading lady. It brings together high fashion and the British punk fashion era that rocked the fashion scene. Each of Cruella’s costumes was an iconic statement to her predecessor.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

CRUELLA Review; "The Biggest Surprise Of 2021...A Bold, Striking, And Visually Stunning Delight"

Disney has found a great deal of success with its live-action adaptations, and while they’ve definitely been more good than bad, we’ve had a few disappointments along the way (Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is one recent example that springs to mind). However, even the most die-hard Disney fans have questioned why this 101 Dalmatians villain - whose sole aim in life appears to be to kill puppies for their fur - could possibly need, or deserve, an origin story. Well, Craig Gillespie’s Cruella turns any preconceived notions on their head to deliver a movie that not only rivals the likes of Aladdin and The Jungle Book, but also feels like a bold departure for Disney that’s unlike anything we’ve ever seen from them before. Joker meets The Devil Wears Prada is a description you’ll likely see a lot over the weeks to come, and while it’s appropriate, it doesn’t fully do this delightfully devilish and stylish movie justice.
Beauty & Fashioncravenherald.co.uk

Film review with Toby Symonds: 'Cruella', a fashionable feast of bad

AN icon of fashionable villainy for over half a century, Cruella de Vil returns to screens this week for an origins story many are calling ‘The Devil Wears Disney’. Long before the likes of The Lion King and Mulan, 101 Dalmatians received the Disney remake treatment way back in the 90s. That film, and, to a lesser extent, its sequel, was a hit with audiences. Such is the enduring appeal of the character, who first appeared in print in 1956, and the world in which she exists. The leading roles afforded several dozen adorable puppies helped too.
Beauty & FashionNewsday

'Cruella' review: Origin story is a wickedly stylish spectacle

RATED PG-13 (some scary scenes) WHERE Area theaters and Disney+ with Premium Access. BOTTOM LINE A wickedly stylish spectacle with a dark-sparkling turn from Emma Stone. Has it already been nearly a decade since Disney’s animated "Frozen" spawned a million young Queen Elsas singing "Let it Go" at every talent show in the nation? That theme song captured the girl power spirit of the day: resilient, capable, emotionally healthy. Ah, but that was then! The world has become a darker, angrier place, one in which Elsa, with her pure heart and platinum-blonde braid, seems a little out of step.
Beauty & Fashionflickeringmyth.com

Video Review – Disney’s Cruella is a masterclass in camp

EJ Moreno with a video review of Disney’s latest, Cruella…. Our critic EJ Moreno isn’t known for Disney films, so liking Cruella is a shock to many. Though, with fierce fashion and insanely over-the-top performances, it’s easy to see why anyone could fall in love with this. Join EJ as he dives into the latest from Disney and explains why this is exactly the type of film he wants to see more of from the brand.
MoviesDispatch

Review: Emma Stone's 'Cruella' fashions the coolest Disney movie in forever

With a wickedly impressive fashion sense, an electric retro soundtrack and its sinfully entertaining title character, “Cruella” is the coolest Disney film in forever. No stranger to vilified female icons, director Craig Gillespie (the man responsible for the brilliantly gonzo “I, Tonya”) takes on another complicated rebel in none other than the dastardly, puppy-killing “101 Dalmatians” villainess Cruella de Vil. In the delightfully madcap crime comedy (★★★½ out of four; rated PG-13; in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access Friday) set in 1970s punk London, Disney’s all-time queen of mean garners new life with Emma Stone giving her over-the-top personality, with a deliciously smarmy Emma Thompson as a foil who brings out the best and worst in her.
MoviesSioux City Journal

WATCH NOW: Movies in a Minute - "Cruella"

Movie critic Bruce Miller says unlike other live-action versions of Disney films, “Cruella” fills in more blanks than necessary. The villain’s origins story shouldn’t have so many twists – or so many classic songs – but it does let Emma Stone show how good she is at stepping into someone else’s shoes and stomping around. Glenn Close still has the market cornered on Cruella, but Emma is just a stone’s throw from the queen.
Beauty & Fashionlrmonline.com

Cruella Review: ‘Cruella’s’ High Fashion and Good Performances Overshadowed by Runtime

Emma Stone as Cruella in Disney’s live-action CRUELLA. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2021 Disney Enterprises Inc. All Rights Reserved. Cruella follows Emma Stone as Estella, a street smart grifter with dreams of making a name for herself in the fashion world. Her journey sees her befriend familiar thieves who are always looking for the angle. The trio build a life together in 1970s London until Estella’s fashion sense piques the attention of fashion icon Baroness von Hellman. Their meeting sets Estella on a path that will lead her to become the villainous Cruella we all know.
Moviesflickdirect.com

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider 4K Ultra HD Review

Jolie was in tip top shape for this role, and she did a very good job bringing this video game icon to life. In the last thirty years, video games have become a multi-billion-dollar industry. Of course, that means at some point, they would probably get the feature film treatment. For Tomb Raider, that became a reality in 2001 when a relatively unknown Angelina Jolie (Eternals) starred in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider. The highly anticipated action-adventure film, while critically panned, was a box office hit and in true Hollywood fashion, it produced a sequel in 2003 and then a reboot fifteen years later. With twenty years passed since the original film debuted, Paramount Pictures has created a 4K combo pack of Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life for purchase.