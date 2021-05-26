newsbreak-logo
Postpartum Support International holds Climb Out of the Darkness on June 26 in Rutland

Cover picture for the articleRUTLAND, Vt. — Climb Out of the Darkness®, the world’s largest event raising funds and awareness of perinatal mood disorders, will hold a regional Climb Out of the Darkness in Rutland on June 26. Survivors of postpartum depression (PPD), anxiety, OCD and psychosis from all over the world, climb, hike or walk together at a local trail, mountain or park to symbolize their collective rise out of the darkness. These events will also raise funds for local Rutland County supports and services for pregnant and postpartum families and for Postpartum Support International (PSI) a nonprofit organization focused on support resources and education related for perinatal mental health for new and expecting parents. PSI provides direct peer support to families, trained professionals and is working to make perinatal mental health a national priority.

