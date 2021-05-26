Sonic the Hedgehog Voice Actor Roger Craig Smith Returns to the Role

3 out of 10 is an episodic playable sitcom from Terrible Posture Games available for free through Epic Games Store or for $9.99 on Nintendo Switch and Xbox One. The game currently has two seasons that blur the line between video game and animated sitcom and follows the folks at Shovelworks Studios. Now, dj2 Entertainment is teaming up with Terrible Posture Games to bring 3 out of 10 to life as a television series. That’s right, the producers behind the hit 2020 film Sonic the Hedghog as well as the upcoming Disco Elysium and Tomb Raider series will be working on this project. There’s a good chance this will go great.