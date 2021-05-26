Sonic the Hedgehog Voice Actor Roger Craig Smith Returns to the Role
Roger Craig Smith has confirmed that he will return to play Sonic the Hedgehog in future game installments. The actor made the surprise announcement on Twitter, expressing his thanks to the Sonic the Hedgehog team and the fans who vocalized their support. What games Smith will act in has not been made clear, but he says that he’s excited for the community to see what’s in store for the Blue Blur’s future.www.escapistmagazine.com