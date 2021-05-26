Solving plastic pollution will help us stop climate change

Washington, DC – A new report from Keep America Beautiful — a nonprofit working alongside corporate partners like McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, Dow, PepsiCo, Nestle, and Keurig Dr. Pepper on cleanup and beautification efforts — finds that litter along roadways has fallen 54 percent since 2009. While plastic litter has decreased overall, the proportion of plastic litter has increased. Plastic films, such as those used for candy or snack bags, represent the second and third most frequently found types of litter in America. Ninety percent of Americans view litter as a problem in their region. The report found that per capita litter from beer and soda was more than double in states that do not have container deposit laws, demonstrating the importance of policy approaches to address pollution.