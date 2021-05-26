newsbreak-logo
Solving plastic pollution will help us stop climate change

earthday.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo of the biggest environmental crises in the world today are climate change and plastic pollution. There is no question that these two issues require real-time innovation and action in order to minimize the effect they will have on generations to come. Plastic pollution and climate change are not separate...

www.earthday.org
EnvironmentBBC

Northern Ireland's marine carbon stores help fight climate change

Carbon stored in Northern Ireland's marine and coastal environment can help play an important role in the fight against climate change. That is according to a new report by Ulster Wildlife. It found that salt marshes, sea grass and seabed sediments can store more than 30,000 tonnes of carbon a...
Environmenttheorcasonian.com

WWU team launches innovative approach to help curb climate change

We hear a lot about the evils of carbon. However, carbon got its evil reputation because of what humans do with it. We dig it, pump it, burn it and toss it into our atmosphere. Our oceans, trees and soils are doing their best to take it up, but there is just too much of it in places where it shouldn’t be. Figuring out what to do with excess carbon is the most urgent challenge of our time.
EnvironmentMarietta Times

Climate Change and the H-Word

I have a confession to make: I just finished eating a double bacon cheeseburger. I drive a car. I’m writing this on an iPhone. I’ll later edit and submit it to the Times with one of multiple laptops I use. I love air conditioning and hot showers. I’m a night...
California Stateyaleclimateconnections.org

California’s volunteer ‘Climate Action Corps’ helps fight climate change

In the fight against climate change, California is tapping into an important renewable resource: people power. The state recently launched the California Climate Action Corps. The program’s fellows work full-time on community climate projects in exchange for a monthly stipend and an education grant. Josh Fryday is California’s chief service...
EnvironmentGreenpeace USA

Keep America Beautiful litter study ignores corporate blame for plastic pollution

Washington, DC – A new report from Keep America Beautiful — a nonprofit working alongside corporate partners like McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, Dow, PepsiCo, Nestle, and Keurig Dr. Pepper on cleanup and beautification efforts — finds that litter along roadways has fallen 54 percent since 2009. While plastic litter has decreased overall, the proportion of plastic litter has increased. Plastic films, such as those used for candy or snack bags, represent the second and third most frequently found types of litter in America. Ninety percent of Americans view litter as a problem in their region. The report found that per capita litter from beer and soda was more than double in states that do not have container deposit laws, demonstrating the importance of policy approaches to address pollution.
EnvironmentGizmodo

Just 100 Companies Create 90% of Plastic Waste

Plastic producers have tried to make us think that individuals can solve pollution by improving our recycling and shopping habits. A new study makes it clear why that’s their tactic. Just 20 companies are responsible for more than half of the world’s trashed single-use plastic. The Plastic Waste Makers Index,...
EnvironmentGreenBiz

Climate tech takes on super pollutants

It’s easy to forget carbon dioxide isn’t the only greenhouse gas in town. But a spate of developments in the past few weeks is reigniting the dialogue about the importance of addressing super pollutants — substances including methane and hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs). While super-polluting GHGs don’t float in the atmosphere as...
Environmentroyalsociety.org

Climate change: science and solutions

Science-led solutions play a critical role in delivering rapid decarbonisation and helping communities to adapt to the impacts of climate change. Drawing on the expertise of over 120 scientists from more than 20 countries (see the full list of contributors and peer reviewers PDF), the Royal Society has produced a series of briefings for policymakers on 12 science and technology areas that are key for accelerating progress towards ‘net zero’ greenhouse gas emissions and increased resilience to climate change.
Environmentindybay.org

Coalition highlights legislation to address plastic pollution caused by oil companies

A detailed report published yesterday sheds new light on who manufactures and profits from all this single-use plastic, 130 million tons a year at last count. According to the report, half of the world’s single-use plastic is made by 20 big companies. Two U.S. companies, Exxon Mobil and Dow, led the pack. In the next five years alone, production capacity is forecast to grow by 30 percent, unless governments take action.
Presidential ElectionTree Hugger

DuPont Investors Vote in Favor of Plastic Pollution Transparency

As the scope of the multiple crises facing our environment becomes ever more apparent, are shareholders growing bolder about demanding change?. In a move organizers call “unprecedented,” 81.2% of Dupont shareholders voted in favor of a resolution late last month calling on the company to report on the plastic pellets it releases into the environment, even though company management advised against it.
Environmentthedp.com

Why Just Salad Supports the Break from Plastic Free Pollution Act

Just Salad has asked fellow restaurants and food industry leaders to join us in supporting the Break Free from Plastic Pollution Act (BFFPPA) by signing onto this letter. The BFFPPA is a wide-ranging piece of federal legislation that addresses the plastic pollution crisis. We think it’s important that lawmakers understand the perspective of the food and restaurant industry on this bill. Below are five reasons that Just Salad supports it.
Environmenthackaday.com

River Cleanup Aims To Expand In Earnest To Tackle Plastic Pollution

The Great Pacific Garbage Patch is just one of a number of pollution disasters affecting the world’s oceans. All over the globe, huge amounts of plastic enter waterways every day, causing havoc in delicate ecosystems. Heading up the charge to deal with the problem, The Ocean Cleanup have been working...
Washington, DCenergy.gov

DOE Announces $14.5 Million to Combat Plastics Waste and Pollution

Funding Will Advance Technologies for Plastic Recycling, Reduce Plastic Waste, and Cut the Carbon Footprint of Plastic Production. WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced an investment of up to $14.5 million for research and development to cut waste and reduce the energy used to recycle single-use plastics like plastic bags, wraps, and films. This funding directed toward plastics recycling technologies advances the DOE’s work to address the challenges of plastic waste recycling and support the Biden Administration’s efforts to build a clean energy economy and ensure the U.S. reaches net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
Environmentwastetodaymagazine.com

Minderoo Foundation releases report on plastics pollution

A report released by the Minderoo Foundation, a philanthropic organization based in Australia, highlights the scale of the plastic waste crisis. Called the “Plastic Waste Makers Index,” the report claims that 20 companies supported by a small group of financial backers are responsible for producing more than 50 percent of single-use plastic that ends up as waste worldwide, though the plastics industry says the report is misleading.