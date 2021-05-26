Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Making Math Fun This Summer

tmj4.com
 2021-05-26

During the summer, some kids may want to take a break from equations and formula. Mathnasium can make summer learning fun and help your child stay ahead in a world where many students are falling behind! Joining us today is Mathnasium Center Director Jordan Kaminski, and he will discuss how their programs can help kids find success in math. Jordan will also share an exciting event coming up this weekend, Math Day at the Zoo!

www.tmj4.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mathnasium Center#Franklin Lake Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Bowling Green, KYWBKO

Minding My Math Business summer camp at WKU focuses on math and mindfulness

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Minding My Math Business is a four-day summer camp at WKU that has been blending math and mindfulness skills, it is presented by WKU professors from the Departments of Mathematics and Counseling & Student Affairs in partnership with For a Real Change, Inc. and The Kelly M. Burch Institute for Transformative Practices in Higher Education.
Louisville, KYwdrb.com

JCPS summer camps mix reading, math with other interests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Whether they are complete newcomers to swimming or have already learned the basics, dozens of Jefferson County Public Schools students jumped into the newly renovated pool Monday at the Academy @ Shawnee for the second week of the district’s literacy and swimming camp. The summer learning...
LifestyleAnniston Star

Extension News: Summer fun savings

As the end of another school year wraps up, families seek new opportunities to enjoy the break without breaking the bank. After the past year, people are ready to get out and enjoy the fresh air and each other. With so many factors in play, it may be hard to find a reasonably priced location at your favorite vacation spot this year.
Museumsmacaronikid.com

Summer Time Fun at Maidu Museum

Maidu Museum has a number of classes for kids this summer. They can get outside to explore nature, history, and art. Sign up early because space is limited. Find out more by clicking the links below. For ages 8-11 years old. Fees: $45/$55 for Non Residents. Nature Photography Saturday, June...
KidsWSLS

Free summer math challenge helps kids stay up on skills, practice

If you want your kids to stay up on their math skills this summer or maybe they need some extra practice, you can sign them up for the Summer Math Challenge. This is a free six-week online math skills maintenance program designed for students who have just completed first grade through eighth grade.
Swimming & SurfingRutland Herald

CRV Stingrays ready for fun summer

The Connecticut River Valley Stingrays are enjoying what’s in front of them. Summertime, a pool and fun competition, the team can’t ask for much more this time of year. “The summer is the most fun season. It’s a lot more laid back than the other seasons,” said CRVS coach Rick Matthews.
HobbiesPosted by
outsidemagazine

How to Make Camping Fun

When I talk to friends who aren’t super comfortable outdoors, their first question about camping—if they’ve bothered to give it thought at all—isn’t “How do I go camping?” but “Why should I go camping?” There’s a reason that camping tends to be the first nature trip that a lot of kids go on, at camp or with scouts or even through school, and there’s also a reason that it’s sometimes the last. After all, isn’t it the worst of both worlds? You’ve got the unpleasant parts of being outdoors, like rain and mosquitoes and so on, but without the grandeur and privacy of deep wilderness. And as much as enthusiasts like to point out that camping can totally be comfortable (if you just buy this expensive tent, this expensive sleeping bag, this expensive stove…), it’s disingenuous to pretend that humans haven’t gravitated toward, say, beds and plumbing because they are pleasant and we like them. If you go camping for the first time—or the first time in a while—and you’re leaving those conveniences behind, it is going to be less comfy. Anyone who argues otherwise is setting you up for failure. The truth is that camping, especially when you’re new to it, means leaving an environment that’s designed for your needs and entering an environment that’s indifferent to your needs. It’s gonna take some adjustments.
Jamestown, NYjamestowngazette.com

A Summer of Fun at the Prendergast Library

Stop by the library this summer to join in the fun of our all-ages Summer Reading Challenge!. The theme for this year’s Summer Reading Challenge is “Tails and Tales,” so join in learning about the animals and stories of the Jamestown area. We have reading log and literacy themed bingo sheets for kids and teens, and book review forms for adults.
Reserve, LAL'Observateur

July brings summer fun at the library

St. John the Baptist Parish Library System’s Summer Reading Program is in full swing. There have been crafts, story times and a performance done at each library branch for patrons of all ages. The program will continue throughout the month of July, with more one -of-a-kind activities. Trina Smith, our...
Blanchard, IDBonner County Daily Bee

WBL announces summer reading fun

Ready for some summer fun? West Bonner Libraries has what you are looking for, according to WBL Executive Director Katie Crill. The summer reading fun for youth from kindergarten to sixth-grade begins at the Blanchard Library with a three-day Summer Reading Day Camp on June 15, 16 and 17 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Lifestylereadingrockets.org

Hatching Summer Outdoor Reading Fun

My dad is a birder. Which essentially means that everyone in my family is a birder. Growing up, I was sometimes a willing birder, especially when I was younger and would get to carry the binoculars. But I can also remember staying in the car as a tween in protest at having to stop to check for birds when running errands — only to thumb through the field guide in the glove box because I had nothing else to read! So, no matter what, I got exposed to the incredible world of birds.
Educationdawsoncountyjournal.com

Homeroom: Summer Learning Is About More Than Reading and Math

Kids deserve a real break, especially this year. But they shouldn’t avoid academic reinforcement entirely. Editor’s Note: Every week, Abby Freireich and Brian Platzer have taken questions from parents about their kids’ education. This is the last article in the “Homeroom” series. Dear Abby and Brian,. This year has been...
Rochester, NYmacaronikid.com

Summer Fun Checklist and Savings!

Are you ready for some Summer Fun?! Living in Rochester, NY you know summer is a precious time of year not to take for granted. In most towns, schools are finishing up and it's time to start having some fun in the next few months before they return to school. This summer Macaroni Kid Pittsford-SE has created a Summer Fun checklist and partnered with local companies to give you exclusive savings around town.
Fort Loramie, OHSidney Daily News

Fun makes a comeback at ‘Country Fun Blood Drive’

FORT LORAMIE — The Country Concert is back after a year of COVID cancellations, and that meant the return of more fun at the “Country Fun Blood Drive” held June 15 at St. Michael’s Hall. The tradition returned of entering all registered donors into a drawing to win a pair...
Glendale, ORNRToday.com

Chamber Corner: Summer fun in Glendale

The beginning of Summer is just around the corner, the high school seniors have graduated, and the summer fun begins. Everyone is so excited to enjoy the summer and start to see life finally get back to the normal that we all were used to. Glendale has had some exciting...
Politicscityofotsego.org

Otsego Summer Fun Activity Series

Food- Fun – Entertainment – All Summer Long! Brought to you by the City of Otsego and OPS Food Service. Please refer to the flyer below for dates and times!
Yogaeasylivingfl.com

Summer Fun: Unique and Fun Activities for Seniors

Are you ready for some summer fun? After living a pretty restricted existence over the past year plus, many of us feel excited to be vaccinated and get out and do more. At the same time, we know many of our older clients aren’t as mobile as they once were, social circles have changed, or they may need to modify activities a bit. Not to worry! EasyLiving has a list of fun activities for seniors and ideas for all interests.