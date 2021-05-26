Cancel
Waterbury, VT

New children’s integrated services director hired by Department for Children and Families

By News in pursuit of truth
VTDigger
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERBURY, Vt. (May 25, 2021) — Today, Commissioner Sean Brown of the Department for Children and Families (DCF) announced Keith Williams as the new Children’s Integrated Services Director within the Child Development Division of DCF. Children’s Integrated Services (CIS) offers early intervention, family support, and prevention services to help ensure the healthy development and well-being of children, pre-birth to age 5.

vtdigger.org
Washington County, VTThe Valley Reporter

COVID positive cases at Harwood

On May 15, we learned about two students who tested positive and were in attendance during their infectious period in our learning community with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) affecting Harwood Community Learning Center (HCLC), Crossett Brook Middle School and Thatcher Brook Primary School. We have learned about another member of...
Vermont StateWCAX

NVU president stepping down this summer

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The president of Northern Vermont University is stepping down this summer. The Vermont State Colleges board of trustees has accepted the resignation of Elaine Collins, effective in mid-August. Collins has served as the joint colleges leader since NVU was founded in 2018. Prior to that, Collins...
Vermont Statemynbc5.com

Montpelier Alive Grant Program could welcome in new events to Vermont's Capitol City

MONTPELIER, Vt. — It’s been a tough year for businesses in Montpelier, and Montpelier Alive wants to help get people out and about again. “It’s incredibly important that we start to come together again. We’ve all been isolated in our homes and not even in work places together anymore. So, coming together as a community and sharing that experience I think is super important,” said Montpelier Alive Executive Director Dan Groberg.
Vermont StateWCAX

BIPOC kids get the COVID-19 vaccine

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Kids of color in Burlington got their turn at vaccination on Saturday. It was the first of many clinics for BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) children ages 12 to 15. The state of Vermont has been prioritizing people of color in the vaccine rollout because those populations are overrepresented in COVID hospitalizations and deaths.