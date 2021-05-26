New children’s integrated services director hired by Department for Children and Families
WATERBURY, Vt. (May 25, 2021) — Today, Commissioner Sean Brown of the Department for Children and Families (DCF) announced Keith Williams as the new Children’s Integrated Services Director within the Child Development Division of DCF. Children’s Integrated Services (CIS) offers early intervention, family support, and prevention services to help ensure the healthy development and well-being of children, pre-birth to age 5.vtdigger.org