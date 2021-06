The Chickasha Chamber and EDC co-hosted a career expo at the Chickasha High School this week. Businesses from all over Chickasha set up tables with employment information to help the Juniors and Seniors consider different career opportunities. I enjoyed watching the students as they talked to the many diverse companies, trying to understand what each company does. I also enjoyed watching the employers, many of them not that far removed from their time at Chickasha High School. It’s pretty exciting when you notice that so many of our business leaders of today came through Chickasha schools. It also fun to think about how many of those students will be Chickasha’s business leaders of the future.