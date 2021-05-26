newsbreak-logo
Gretsch Guitars Launches Center-Block P-90 Models

By PRESS RELEASE
premierguitar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGretsch today expands the Streamliner Collection with the all-new G2622T-P90 Streamliner Center Block Double-Cut P90 with Bigsby, G2622-P90 Streamliner Center Block Double-Cut P90 with V-Stoptail, G2655T-P90 Streamliner Center Block Jr. Double-Cut P90 with Bigsby and G2655-P90 Streamliner Center Block Jr. Double-Cut P90 with V-Stoptail. These models are designed for three...

www.premierguitar.com
BicyclesRideApart

BYB Telemetry Launches Suspension System For Dirt Bike Models

Motorcycle suspension is a mystifying topic for many riders. Whether you tune your own suspension or have a specialist dial it for you, most adjustments are based on past experience and feeling. Without hard data, turning the clickers can worsen the chassis issues and leave adjusters shooting in the dark.
Carsguitar.com

Gretsch adds to its semi-hollow range with new range of staple-P90 fitted models

Gretsch has officially launched its new semi-hollow Streamliner models, first announced as part of its 2021 range back in January. The new guitars all come fitted with Fideli’Sonic P90 pickups, and have a number of tailpiece and finish options across the range. G2622T-P90 / G2622-P90 Streamliner Center Block. Both feature...
CarsMusicRadar.com

Gretsch injects more P-90 power into its value-packed Streamliner series with two new guitar models

Gretsch's Streamliners are some of the very best value electric guitars available right now – and they keep getting better. We're especially pleased to see more P-90-style models entering the latest range – arguably the king of all pickup types with a best of both worlds character. And the new Center Block and Center Block Jr is embracing them with their new design FideliSonic pickups.
GuitarMusicRadar.com

Gibson reveals new Olive Drab and Ebony guitar models

Clean pastel shades are all well and good but we love Gibsons in Olive Drab and Ebony, so imagine our delight at the news the company have a whole collection in both finishes featuring its most popular electric guitar models. The Exclusives Collection is available only via Gibson.com and there's...
BicyclesPinkbike.com

YT Launches Core Model Versions of the Decoy & Adds EP8 Spec

YT has restructured its Decoy range to fit within its new Core offerings of mountain bikes. The change will apply to both the original Decoy (now called the Decoy MX) and the shorter travel Decoy 29. Along with these changes come some spec tweaks too including the introduction of Shimano's EP8 motor.
CarsGuitar World Magazine

Manson Guitars teams up with dealers around the world for collaborative 10th Anniversary Edition MA models

UK-based brand Manson has announced a 10th Anniversary edition range of its MA electric guitars. Boasting the company's T-style MA EVO body shape – as popularized by owner Matt Bellamy – the 10th Anniversary MA models each boast a swamp ash body hand-selected, glued and shaped by head luthier Tim Stark, teamed with a Sustainiac Sustainer system, tune-o-matic bridge and twin-humbucker pickup configuration.
ShoppingGuitar World Magazine

The Guitar Center Memorial Day sale is here, with up to 40% off killer guitar and bass gear

The Memorial Day guitar sales are firing on all cylinders this year. Guitar Center just entered the fray with an epic sale of its own, and it’s particularly awesome if you play electric guitar, acoustic guitar or bass. The Guitar Center Memorial Day sale offers up to 40% off a range of guitar gear, so if you’re preparing to start gigging again, or you’re looking to upgrade your rig because, well, you deserve it, then now could be the ideal time to shop.
Electronicseteknix.com

InWin Launches its BR Series AIO Coolers with Block Fan Design

InWin has today announced its new BR Series AIO CPU Coolers with a built-in CPU block fan blower. The additional CPU block fan blower chills the upper motherboard area (UMA) up to 35% more than traditional AIO CPU coolers, ensuring the more powerful CPUs can be cooled and kept stable. The InWin BR24 and BR36 offer 240 mm and 360 mm radiator variants respectively, and are bundled with high-performance Luna AL120 ARGB fans specially designed with higher static pressure.
Carsteslamotorsclub.com

Texas-Built Model Y to Launch with 4680 Cells

Discuss Tesla's Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y, Cybertruck, Roadster and More. JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. The Tesla Model Y to be produced at Giga Texas will launch with the company’s new 4680 battery cells. Chief Executive...
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

BMW launches three new models

KUALA LUMPUR (May 28): BMW Group Malaysia launched three new luxury models — the new BMW 530e M Sport, BMW 530i M Sport and BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo. All three models will be fully assembled in Malaysia, adding to the automaker's portfolio of locally assembled vehicles in the market, it said in separate statements.
Electronicshackaday.com

Smart Guitar Will Practically Play Itself

Playing the guitar is pretty difficult to do, physically speaking. It requires a lot of force with the fretting hand to produce clear notes, and that means pressing a thin piece of metal against a block of wood until the nerve endings in your fingertips die off and you grow calluses that yearn to be toughened even further. Even if you do get to this point of being broken in, it takes dexterity in both hands to actually make music. Honestly, the guitar is kind of an unwelcoming instrument, even if you don’t have any physical disabilities.
EconomyCNET

Tesla Model S Plaid launch party set for June 3

Tesla's ready to throw a bash for the Model S Plaid. CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet Thursday the automaker will have a delivery launch party for the new Plaid variant on June 3. He also said the EV is the "fastest production car ever" with a 0-60 mph time of less than two seconds.
Computersarxiv.org

Decoupling P-NARX models using filtered CPD

Nonlinear Auto-Regressive eXogenous input (NARX) models are a popular class of nonlinear dynamical models. Often a polynomial basis expansion is used to describe the internal multivariate nonlinear mapping (P-NARX). Resorting to fixed basis functions is convenient since it results in a closed form solution of the estimation problem. The drawback, however, is that the predefined basis does not necessarily lead to a sparse representation of the relationship, typically resulting in very large numbers of parameters. So-called decoupling techniques were specifically designed to reduce large multivariate functions. It was found that, often, a more efficient parameterisation can be retrieved by rotating towards a new basis. Characteristic to the decoupled structure is that, expressed in the new basis, the relationship is structured such that only single-input single-output nonlinear functions are required. Classical decoupling techniques are unfit to deal with the case of single-output NARX models. In this work, this limitation is overcome by adopting the filtered CPD decoupling method of Decuyper et al. (2021b). The approach is illustrated on data from the Sliverbox benchmark: measurement data from an electronic circuit implementation of a forced Duffing oscillator.
Sciencearxiv.org

p-star models, mean field random networks and the heat hierarchy

We consider the mean field analog of the p-star model for homogeneous random networks, and compare its behaviour with that of the p-star model and its classical mean field approximation in the thermodynamic regime. We show that the partition function of the mean field model satisfies a sequence of partial differential equations known as the heat hierarchy, and the models connectance is obtained as a solution of a hierarchy of nonlinear viscous PDEs. In the thermodynamic limit, the leading order solution develops singularities in the space of parameters that evolve as classical shocks regularised by a viscous term. Shocks are associated with phase transitions and stable states are automatically selected consistently with the Maxwell construction. The case p = 3 is studied in detail. Monte Carlo simulations show an excellent agreement between the p-star model and its mean field analog at the macroscopic level, although significant discrepancies arise when local features are compared.
Home & Gardengoodshomedesign.com

1922 FORD MODEL T CAMPER VAN

Old school camper vans are very rare, as they are a relatively new trend, and this Ford model is truly mind-blowing. The model T van camper dates to 1922, and this camper listed online was reconditioned to look just like in its good days. The full refurbishing includes new pistons, metal bearings in the engine, electric ignition, and self-start.
Musicthis song is sick

Good Lee Unveils Contemporary Electronic ‘Water Diary’ LP

Emancipator’s label, Loci Records, serves the crossroads between melodic downtempo, instrumental hip-hop, and electronica and has amassed a very strong roster of mainstays. Austrian producer, Good Lee, is one who has particularly caught our attention. We had the pleasure of premiering The Wave off his upcoming album earlier this month and now he’s finally ready to unveil his latest album, Water Diary.
Sciencearxiv.org

Unified description of cuprate superconductors using four-band $d$-$p$ model

Hiroshi Watanabe, Tomonori Shirakawa, Kazuhiro Seki, Hirofumi Sakakibara, Takao Kotani, Hiroaki Ikeda, Seiji Yunoki. In the 35 years since the discovery of cuprate superconductors, we have not yet reached a unified understanding of their properties, including their material dependence of the superconducting transition temperature $T_{\text{c}}$. The preceding theoretical and experimental studies have provided an overall picture of the phase diagram, and some important parameters for the $T_{\text{c}}$, such as the contribution of the Cu $d_{z^2}$ orbital to the Fermi surface and the site-energy difference $\Delta_{dp}$ between the Cu $d_{x^2-y^2}$ and O $p$ orbitals. However, they are somewhat empirical and limited in scope, always including exceptions, and do not provide a comprehensive view of the series of cuprates. Here we propose a four-band $d$-$p$ model as a minimal model to study material dependence in cuprates. Using the variational Monte Carlo method, we theoretically investigate the phase diagram for the La$_2$CuO$_4$ and HgBa$_2$CuO$_4$ systems and the correlation between the key parameters and the superconductivity. Our results comprehensively account for the empirical correlation between $T_{\text{c}}$ and model parameters, and thus can provide a guideline for new material design. We also show that the effect of the nearest-neighbor $d$-$d$ Coulomb interaction $V_{dd}$ is actually quite important for the stability of superconductivity and phase competition.
Carschevyhardcore.com

Refreshing A Dart 9-Degree Super Late Model Small-Block Chevy

Buying a used race engine is not an easy task. Race engines are rather class-specific so trying to find something you are looking for in “used” condition is a tall order. Then, when you do find one for sale there are all kinds of questions that can come to mind. For example, “What’s wrong with it?” Or “What kind of shape is it in?” Or “How much is it going to take to rebuild it?”
Electronicshomecinemachoice.com

Denon and Marantz launch upgraded 'A' spec versions of flagship AV models

Denon and Marantz have announced upgraded iterations of their flagship AV amplifier and processor respectively. New from Denon is the AVC-X8500A, priced £3700, a successor to its 2018-era 13-channel AVC-X8500 amp. Sound United stablemate Marantz, meanwhile, is launching the AV8805A (£3899), an overhaul of the 13-channel AV8805 processor. The new...