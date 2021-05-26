Gretsch Guitars Launches Center-Block P-90 Models

Hiroshi Watanabe, Tomonori Shirakawa, Kazuhiro Seki, Hirofumi Sakakibara, Takao Kotani, Hiroaki Ikeda, Seiji Yunoki. In the 35 years since the discovery of cuprate superconductors, we have not yet reached a unified understanding of their properties, including their material dependence of the superconducting transition temperature $T_{\text{c}}$. The preceding theoretical and experimental studies have provided an overall picture of the phase diagram, and some important parameters for the $T_{\text{c}}$, such as the contribution of the Cu $d_{z^2}$ orbital to the Fermi surface and the site-energy difference $\Delta_{dp}$ between the Cu $d_{x^2-y^2}$ and O $p$ orbitals. However, they are somewhat empirical and limited in scope, always including exceptions, and do not provide a comprehensive view of the series of cuprates. Here we propose a four-band $d$-$p$ model as a minimal model to study material dependence in cuprates. Using the variational Monte Carlo method, we theoretically investigate the phase diagram for the La$_2$CuO$_4$ and HgBa$_2$CuO$_4$ systems and the correlation between the key parameters and the superconductivity. Our results comprehensively account for the empirical correlation between $T_{\text{c}}$ and model parameters, and thus can provide a guideline for new material design. We also show that the effect of the nearest-neighbor $d$-$d$ Coulomb interaction $V_{dd}$ is actually quite important for the stability of superconductivity and phase competition.