Public Health

Democrat Leaders to Propose Public Health Insurance Option

By Sean Moran
Big Hollywood
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocrat leaders announced Wednesday that they will work on a bill that would establish a federal public option alternative to private health insurance. House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone (D-NJ) and Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Chair Patty Murray (D-WA) said they would work to craft legislation that would establish a public option to offer more affordable health insurance compared to private health insurance.

Healthcoloradopolitics.com

'Public option' only makes health care costlier

It would be difficult to find someone in Colorado who believes health care is inexpensive. We know that Coloradans, from sole proprietors to those who work in large companies, struggle with health care costs. Yet, the legislature’s latest attempt to address this issue, House Bill 1232, doesn’t truly cut costs at all. It simply moves costs from some Coloradans to others, which isn’t a solution for Colorado.
Colorado Statecoloradosun.com

Colorado Democrats’ health care bill seeks to reduce insurance premiums. No one is sure exactly how.

Colorado Democrats’ big-swing effort at reforming the state’s health care industry squeaked through its toughest test yet on Wednesday. In the 4-3 party-line vote to clear the Senate Health and Human Services Committee, only one Democrat on the committee gave full-throated support to House Bill 1232, which seeks to reduce insurance premiums for a subset of Coloradans. The other three yes votes were reluctant ones, with Sens. Janet Buckner, Joann Ginal and Rhonda Fields all expressing concerns but agreeing to move the bill along while its supporters continue to work on it.
New York City, NYObserver

Abortion insurance coverage requirement proposed

Legislation introduced in the state Assembly would require health insurance providers to provide coverage for abortion procedures wherever maternity care is provided. A.7573 is sponsored by Assemblywoman Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas, D-East Elmhurst, and co-sponsored by Assemblywoman Deborah Glick, D-New York City. Companion legislation has not yet been introduced in the state Senate. The legislation has been referred to the Assembly Insurance Committee.
Congress & CourtsDOT med

Pallone, Murray announces plans to develop public option proposal to lower healthcare costs

Today, Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-NJ), Chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, and Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), Chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee, announced their plans to develop legislation to establish a public option for health coverage to lower health care costs and help families get quality, affordable health care. The Chairs issued a Request for Information (RFI) today as they begin to work with their colleagues who have put forward public option proposals of their own to craft new comprehensive legislation.
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

Legislators are dropping a plan to expand state-sponsored health insurance because of opposition from Gov. Lamont. Democrats wanted ‘public option’ to expand coverage in Connecticut.

Legislation known as the “public option” that would have created a state-sponsored insurance plan for small businesses and nonprofits will not be taken up by the General Assembly following opposition from Gov. Ned Lamont, lawmakers said Friday. Democrats have been pushing for years for the public option as part of health care reform, but Republicans and some business executives have been ...
Colorado StateABQJournal

Senate takes on ‘Colorado Option’ health insurance bill

DENVER — Colorado state senators clashed over government control of health care pricing and affordability in their first debate Tuesday on a bill that would require insurers to offer a standard health plan to individuals and small businesses — and sanction hospitals and other health care providers that don’t participate.
Healthricentral.com

Proposed tax pits public health against economic interests

STATEHOUSE – While many communities across the country have already embraced similar measures, Rhode Island could become the first state in the nation to adopt a sugary beverage tax. There are many who fear the tax could drive jobs out of the Ocean State, and hurt local restaurants that barely...
Healthtompkinsweekly.com

A new approach to health insurance

The New York Health Act is again being pushed this year in the New York State Assembly and Senate. Many Democrats have advocated for this change to single-payer health care in New York over the past two decades but have come up empty. With Democratic supermajorities in both houses, it...
Health Servicesthenevadaindependent.com

Health care industry proposes amendment to reduce public option bill to actuarial study

A receptionist checks in a patient at A+ TotalCare in Elko on Wednesday, April 4, 2018. (Jeff Scheid/The Nevada Independent) Insurance companies, hospitals and doctors have proposed an amendment to Nevada’s public option bill that would gut much of the existing legislation and replace it with a study, effectively delaying a formal decision on whether to move forward with the proposal for two years.
HealthPosted by
Axios

Group suspends Mississippi Medicaid expansion ballot initiative

An organizing committee working to get Medicaid expansion on the ballot in Mississippi called “Yes on 76" suspended its campaign Wednesday. The big picture: The decision to drop efforts comes after the Mississippi Supreme Court ruled last Friday the state's entire ballot initiative process is “unworkable and inoperative” due to outdated language in the state's constitution.
Presidential Electionkhn.org

Progressive And Centrist Democrats Pushing Biden To Expand Medicare

More than 150 House Democrats are working together to urge the president to prioritize lowering the eligibility age for Medicare to 60 from 65 and expanding benefits to to cover dental, vision and hearing services. Also in the news, the pandemic creates concerns about funding the Medicare trust fund, and federal officials bust up a scam that billed millions in bogus Medicare claims.
Public Healthkhn.org

Viewpoints: US Health Care Needs Ransomware Protection; Bill 3752 Provides Texans Affordable Healthcare

Editorial pages tackle these public health topics. The hack that shut down the Colonial Pipeline has most Americans worried about threats to the nation's computer network. According to a recent survey by Rasmussen Reports, 85 percent of Americans are at least "somewhat concerned" about the safety of the nation's computer infrastructure.Their concerns are not idle ones—they exist across vital sectors of the economy. Over the last decade, the health care industry has become increasingly vulnerable to ransomware attacks like the one we've just been through in the energy sector. Experts have been raising the alarm but thus far their warning cries have not received the attention they deserve. (Peter Roff, 5/26)
Congress & Courtsthemountvernongrapevine.com

Brown, Murray Reintroduce Legislation To Expand Primary Care Access For Women And Children

WASHINGTON, DC – May 26, 2021 – Today, U.S. Sens. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Patty Murray (D-WA) reintroduced the Ensuring Access to Primary Care for Women & Children Act, legislation to help ensure individuals and families can continue to see primary care providers who best meet their needs, by reinstating the alignment of Medicaid payments with Medicare payments for two more years and during any public health emergency, including the current COVID-19 pandemic. The legislation would also expand the alignment in payments to include certain providers who are especially important to women’s health, including: obstetricians and gynecologists, nurse practitioners, certified nurse-midwives, and physician assistants.
Healththe-journal.com

State Democrats’ health insurance bill amended 21 times. Here’s how.

It was a public option bill, and then it wasn’t. It required the health care industry to cut costs by 20% at one point, but now that figure has been slashed by a quarter. For weeks, the legislation threatened doctors with fines and licensing consequences if they didn’t participate in the initiative, but now physicians can’t be penalized.
BusinessAlpena News

Congress has Alpena-area residents’ health in their hands

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of thousands of our fellow Michiganders, including many people we have all directly known, worked with, and cared about. And, on top of the very real physical health risks, the pandemic has also harmed our economy and turned our workplaces and our homes upside down, impacting people’s mental and fiscal health, as well.