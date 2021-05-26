Democrat Leaders to Propose Public Health Insurance Option
Democrat leaders announced Wednesday that they will work on a bill that would establish a federal public option alternative to private health insurance. House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone (D-NJ) and Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Chair Patty Murray (D-WA) said they would work to craft legislation that would establish a public option to offer more affordable health insurance compared to private health insurance.www.breitbart.com