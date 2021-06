If Aaron Rodgers liked a Tweet in the last two months, it’s been discussed. When he liked an Instagram post from Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, it was a talking point for days. This is what happens when the league MVP goes off the grid, holds a grudge with his front office, and doesn’t show up to mandatory offseason workouts. But make no mistake, Rodgers is enjoying this attention to some extent and feeding into all the chaos.