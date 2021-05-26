Sesame Raises Another $24M for its Direct Pay HealthcareMarketplace That Connects Physicians and Patients

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleDespite the United States spending more per capita on healthcare, life expectancies are the same or worse as compared to other developed nations. One of the reasons that outcomes are not better is the organizations that sit between doctors and patients, mainly in the form of insurance companies and healthcare institutions. This added layer creates a compounded principal-agent problem where the best treatment and options for patients may not be used as they are not necessarily in the best financial interest of the other stakeholders. Sesame, a direct-pay marketplace, simplifies healthcare with its digital platform that allows patients to find, book, and pay for care (virtual or offline). Featuring over 1,000 providers offering nationwide coverage, Sesame focuses on telehealth visits, video dental consultations, and virtual prescription refills to cover an array of conditions. By directly establishing a link between patients and doctors, the platform saves patients up to 60% on the cost of care without the added headache of dealing with complicated insurance claims.

