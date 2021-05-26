NEWS WATCH: BLACK PANTHER #25 TRAILER CELEBRATES THE MONUMENTAL END OF TA-NEHISI COATES’ REVOLUTIONARY RUN
Today marks the end of an era for one of Marvel’s most acclaimed series: Ta-Nehisi Coates’ BLACK PANTHER. Alongside artists Daniel Acuña and Brian Stelfreeze, the National Book Award winner and New York Times Best-selling author closes out his game-changing run with a special giant-sized finale issue. Since taking over the title in 2016, Coates has transformed the Black Panther mythos. Now five years later, he departs, leaving the world of Wakanda and the Marvel Universe as a whole forever changed and laying the groundwork for the next bold era of one of Marvel’s most celebrated heroes. See never-before-seen artwork from Coates’ final issue and revisit some of the best moments of this iconic run in the all-new BLACK PANTHER #25 trailer.comic-watch.com