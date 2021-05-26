Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

NEWS WATCH: BLACK PANTHER #25 TRAILER CELEBRATES THE MONUMENTAL END OF TA-NEHISI COATES’ REVOLUTIONARY RUN

By Brent Jackson on
comic-watch.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday marks the end of an era for one of Marvel’s most acclaimed series: Ta-Nehisi Coates’ BLACK PANTHER. Alongside artists Daniel Acuña and Brian Stelfreeze, the National Book Award winner and New York Times Best-selling author closes out his game-changing run with a special giant-sized finale issue. Since taking over the title in 2016, Coates has transformed the Black Panther mythos. Now five years later, he departs, leaving the world of Wakanda and the Marvel Universe as a whole forever changed and laying the groundwork for the next bold era of one of Marvel’s most celebrated heroes. See never-before-seen artwork from Coates’ final issue and revisit some of the best moments of this iconic run in the all-new BLACK PANTHER #25 trailer.

comic-watch.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ta Nehisi Coates
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Panther#News Watch#Black History#New Black#Comic Book#Marvel#New York Times#Wakanda#The Marvel Universe#Ta Nehisi Coates Art#Black Panther#Comic History#Heroes#Trailer#Artists Daniel Acu A#Moments#Never Before Seen Artwork#Today#Editor Wil Moss#Twists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

SUPERMAN: Ta-Nehisi Coates' Reboot Will Feature Kal-El And May Be A Period Piece; J.J. Abrams Will NOT Direct

The Hollywood Reporter has pulled back the curtain (cape?) on Ta-Nehisi Coates and J.J. Abrams' Superman reboot, confirming that the latter will not be taking the helm. The Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker filmmaker is still producing, but insiders tell the trade that Warner Bros. is committed to finding a Black director and Abrams taking charge of the project would be "tone-deaf."
MoviesComplex

Warner Bros. and DC Reportedly ‘Committed’ to Hiring Black Director for Black Superman Movie

Just a little over two months after Warner Bros. announced that Ta-Nehisi Coates, who’s done award-winning work in the Marvel realm with his Black Panther and Captain America comics, is penning the script for a Superman reboot, The Hollywood Reporter reports that the studio is “committed” to hiring Black director to helm the forthcoming project, and has already begun its search.
MoviesGizmodo

Ta-Nehisi Coates' Superman Movie Could Be a Period Piece

Early reports say that Ta-Nehisi Coates’ already much-anticipated Superman movie could take place in the 20th century, which offers some very interesting options for what’s going to be an extremely interesting movie. This information comes from a piece today from the Hollywood Reporter, which clarifies the process is still so...
MoviesComicBook

Marvel Reveals New Black Panther Logo

As Ta-Nehisi Coates' Black Panther run comes to a close, it will be John Ridley and Juann Cabal who charting the course for the next era of the iconic Marvel hero, so it's fitting that the series get a bit of a visual refresh as well. That includes a new logo, which was revealed as part of the announcement. We get even more of the new logo thanks to Marvel's August solicits, which reveal new covers for Black Panther #1 by Simone Bianchi and John Romita Jr. As you can see in the cover below, the new logo is all yellow and features a larger and more pronounced font, while the older logo was more slender and featured a purple star-filled effect within the letters.
MoviesComicBook

Superman Movie Reboot Possible Timeline and Story Details Revealed

Warner Bros.' Superman movie reboot will feature a black version of the Superman character, in a story written by acclaimed author and Eisner Award-winning comic book writer Ta-Nehisi Coates (Black Panther: World of Wakanda, Captain America). However, the details of how WB and producer J.J. Abrams would re-imagine the Superman mythos for a person of color have been pretty vague - but a new report about the project may shine a light on some key details. First of all, it appears this new Superman movie is being angled as its own standalone universe within the expanding DC Multiverse, one that retells that classic Superman origin story.
MoviesPolygon

‘The miracle is Wakanda’: Ta-Nehisi Coates says goodbye to Black Panther

Six years ago, most of the world was not familiar with Wakanda. Six years ago, Ta-Nehisi Coates was deep into figuring out what it was for himself. This week, more than half a decade after starting a run that helped popularize Marvel’s first black superhero to dizzying new heights, Coates’ tenure as writer on Marvel’s Black Panther series comes to an end.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

How a Suggestion From Ta-Nehisi Coates Inspired Barry Jenkins to Write ‘Moonlight’

On May 10, Amazon Prime Video in partnership with Film at Lincoln Center and the National Center for Civil and Human Rights hosted a private virtual event in support of the streamer’s new series The Underground Railroad. It featured Oscar winner Barry Jenkins and his star Thuso Mbedu in a conversation moderated by best-selling author Ta-Nehisi Coates, who ended the 60-minute chat with niceties that typically close such an event.
MoviesComicBook

Ta-Nehisi Coates Calls Out Marvel for Not Compensating Some Comic Creators Fairly

The billion dollar enterprise of Marvel movies and toys is one of the cornerstones of mass media today, and has been for over a decade. Though the comic books provide a basis for all of these things, the creators of the single issues of any given Marvel Comic have long spoken out about how they're not being properly compensated for their ideas and characters being used in these gigantic Hollywood movies. Just a few months ago long time Marvel writer Ed Brubaker, co-creator of the Winter Soldier, spoke about his "very mixed feelings" that the Disney+ series was being released into the world and that the most he'd ever gotten for the character's use in the MCU was " a 'thanks' here or there." He's also not alone.
MoviesGizmodo

Black Panther Writer Ta-Nehisi Coates Wants Better for Creators Bringing These Stories to Life

With Black Panther #25 bringing Ta-Nehisi Coates’ run on the Marvel comic—which transformed Wakanda into a time-traveling, intergalactic empire—to a close, the writer’s moving on to tell the next chapter of another comics icon’s story, with Warner Bros.’ upcoming Superman movie about a Black Kal-El. Though Coates is shifting to a film project next, his love for comics runs deep, and his passion for the art form makes him want better for the other creators working in the space.
MoviesCollider

Watch: Trailer for ‘Ailey’ Documentary Highlights the Dancer’s Revolutionary Career

The name Alvin Ailey is very well known around the arts scene in New York City, but few details about the revolutionary dancer are commonly known. NEON’s new documentary, Ailey, attempts to change that, highlighting his pioneering choreography that centers around the African American experience. The film had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and received positive reviews from critics and audience members.
MoviesMidland Reporter-Telegram

Ta-Nehisi Coates took Black Panther to dark places - and it paid off

After five years, it comes to an end: the acclaimed run of one of the most important Black minds of a generation scripting the most important Black superhero of all time. Ta-Nehisi Coates's last issue of Black Panther was published by Marvel Comics on Wednesday, wrapping up a job that he debuted in 2016, at a time of awakening in the industry. Gone were the days of publishers being able to pat themselves on the back for creations such as the Puerto Rican/African American Spider-Man, Miles Morales, while not having someone who looked like Morales be a part of the creative process. The rise of social media gave voice to diverse corners of comics fandom. They digitally shouted to the rooftops that people of color should be guiding the few pop-culture superhero icons of color. You could pretend to not hear it, but the laws of social media made it impossible for the message not to be seen.
MoviesCollider

'Revolution Rent' Trailer Shows the Revolutionary Power of Theater

HBO Max has released a brand new trailer for the upcoming documentary Revolution Rent before the film’s release on June 15, and it already looks to be a reflection on what it means to give all of yourself over to a theater production. Directed by Andy Señor Jr. and Victor Patrick Alvarez, it follows Señor himself as he returns to his homeland of Cuba. It is there that he will attempt to put on the first commercial American production performed in Havana in over 50 years.