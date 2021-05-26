Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hennepin County, MN

Hennepin County Struggles With A New HIV Outbreak Fueled By COVID19 Pandemic

By Jennifer Preston
medicalmarketreport.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHennepin County in the US is struggling with a new HIV outbreak that has been triggered by the COVID19 pandemic and the constant synthetic opioid crisis. The latest data from the county have shown that around 54 people have been diagnosed with HIV in the past two years. Usually, on average less than three people are diagnosed with HIV in a normal year. The county officials have said that people who are homeless and residing in encampments are most affected by the outbreak. The officials have said that these people take opioid injections and transmit HIV through sexual contact. As per the report, Ramsey and St. Louis counties as well have reported quite high numbers of HIV outbreaks. Both counties have reported 15 cases of HIV each.

medicalmarketreport.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
County
Hennepin County, MN
Hennepin County, MN
Health
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Hennepin County, MN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid19#Drug Abuse#Cdc#Population Health#Aids#Infections#Health Officials#Hennepin Counties#Ryan White Program#Hiv Outbreaks#Hiv Cases#Hiv Care Clinics#Hennepin Healthcare#Hennepin County Officials#Hennepin Country#Aids#Syphilis Cases#Opioid Injections#Antiretroviral Therapy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
HIV
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Homeless
Related
Worldglobalpressjournal.com

Pandemic Complicates Efforts to Curb Substance Abuse

HARARE, ZIMBABWE — Farai starts her day by smoking a joint. A few hours later, the 34-year-old meets with friends for beers at a makeshift stall in Mbare, a high-density Harare suburb. By evening, she has taken some of the other mind-altering substances for sale around her neighborhood: BronCleer, an...
Boulder County, COLongmont Daily Times-Call

CDPHE reports no new COVID-19 outbreaks in Boulder County

Boulder County on Wednesday had no new COVID-19 outbreaks reported at area businesses or schools. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, there were no new outbreaks in Boulder County this week. The state releases its outbreak report every Wednesday. “This is what we have seen across...
Public HealthArkansas Online

Hospitals' virus cases on rise

The number of people hospitalized in Arkansas with covid-19 rose Wednesday by double digits for the second day in a row, a development that state health officials said could be the result of infections among unvaccinated people over Memorial Day weekend. The state's count of cases rose by 201 while...
Public HealthEffingham Radio

Public Health Officials Announce 366 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease

More than 68% of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose and 51% are fully vaccinated. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 366 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 18 additional deaths. In addition, more than 68% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 51% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Minnesota Statebizjournals

CDC gives Minnesota over $29M to fight Covid disparities

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has given $29,384,203 to the Minnesota Department of Health and the city of Minneapolis Health Department to help them fight Covid-related health disparities. The funding is part of a $2.25 billion investment across the country. Up to 108 health departments are expected to...
Charleston, WVwchsnetwork.com

Kanawha-Charleston HIV Task Force receives update on CDC Epi-Aid response

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha-Charleston HIV Task Force met Tuesday for its monthly meeting, one week into the Epi-Aid response by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the county. Shannon McBee, an Epidemiologist with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) updated the room inside the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department (KCHD) and a handful of health officials via Zoom on the HIV outbreak in the county associated with injected drug use and what the Epi-Aid is.
Kanawha County, WVWSAZ

CDC continues investigation into Kanawha HIV outbreak

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County leaders gathered Tuesday to discuss the community’s HIV outbreak for the first time since a team from the CDC arrived to investigate the cause and look for a solution. The team, which will be in Kanawha County from June 1 through June 25, has...
Hennepin County, MNhometownsource.com

Hennepin County facility will turn organic waste into biogas

Hennepin County officials are planning to construct a facility that will turn organic waste into usable biogas as part of the county’s ongoing efforts in environmental sustainability. Approved unanimously by the Board of Hennepin County Commissioners June 1, the anaerobic digestion facility will process household and commercial waste including food...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

A link between Covid-19 vaccination and a cardiac illness may be getting clearer

Vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say there has been a higher-than-expected number of cases of a heart ailment among young people, most often males, who've recently received their second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines. The CDC says the reports of the ailment are "rare" and that "most patients who received care responded well to medicine and rest and quickly felt better."
Public HealthMother Jones

The Indiana County Known for Its Historic HIV Outbreak Just Voted to Shut Down Its Needle Exchange

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. Among public health experts, Scott County, Indiana is a case study in how syringe exchange programs can transform a community. In 2015, the rural county made national news when it experienced a historic HIV outbreak, fueled largely by needle sharing among intravenous drug users. All told, 235 residents became infected in a county of 24,000. After then-governor Mike Pence reluctantly approved the state’s first syringe exchange as part of an emergency measure, HIV rates plummeted. In 2020, the county saw just one new infection.
Health ServicesPosted by
The Hill

Indiana county ends needle exchange program credited with containing an HIV outbreak

An Indiana county on Wednesday voted to end a needle exchange program that health officials say has been responsible for significantly reducing the spread of HIV in the area. The Scott County commissioners decided in a 2-1 vote that the district should phase out the program that provides access to and disposal of sterile needles and naloxone, as well as other emergency recovery and medical services.
Public HealthMarshall Independent

Despite vaccines, nursing homes struggle with outbreaks

Jeannie Wells had hoped that regular visits would resume at her elderly mother’s New York nursing home once all the residents were fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Around Easter, her wish finally came true, and she was able to hold the 93-year-old’s hand more than a year after bringing her mother to the facility for rehabilitation for a fractured hip and knee.
Scott County, INWISH-TV

Scott County, hit by 2015 HIV outbreak, could end needle exchange

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A rural southern Indiana county that was the epicenter of the state’s worst-ever HIV outbreak driven by intravenous drug use is poised to end its needle exchange program despite warnings that doing so could lead to increased disease risk. Health officials credit Scott County’s program with drastically...