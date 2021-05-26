Hennepin County Struggles With A New HIV Outbreak Fueled By COVID19 Pandemic

Hennepin County in the US is struggling with a new HIV outbreak that has been triggered by the COVID19 pandemic and the constant synthetic opioid crisis. The latest data from the county have shown that around 54 people have been diagnosed with HIV in the past two years. Usually, on average less than three people are diagnosed with HIV in a normal year. The county officials have said that people who are homeless and residing in encampments are most affected by the outbreak. The officials have said that these people take opioid injections and transmit HIV through sexual contact. As per the report, Ramsey and St. Louis counties as well have reported quite high numbers of HIV outbreaks. Both counties have reported 15 cases of HIV each.