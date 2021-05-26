Cancel
Eating a plant-based dinner reduces the risk of heart disease

By Chrissy Sexton
earth.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEating a plant-based dinner could reduce the risk of heart disease by ten percent, according to a new study from the Endocrine Society. The researchers found that people who eat too many refined carbs and fatty meats at dinner have a greater chance of developing heart disease than those who eat the same type of foods for breakfast.

