Contentsquare, the global leader in digital experience analytics, has completed a US$500 Million Series E funding round that is led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2. In addition to the investment, Contentsquare will take advantage of SoftBank’s depth of expertise in scaling companies and network in Asia. Contentsquare will use the capital to further develop its platform and advance AI innovation to accelerate its market vision: to empower brands to create exceptional digital experiences at scale. The newly secured funding will also support Contentsquare’s rapid growth and geographic expansion, M&A activities, and go-to-market strategy.