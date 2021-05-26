Jena Otec announces return for Fall 2021

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Purdue Sports) — The Spring 2021 All-American and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Jena Otec has announced her return for the Fall 2021 season. "I am so excited to have the opportunity to play the sport I love for another year," said Otec. "This decision was a no brainer and an opportunity of a lifetime to get to play with and for my amazing teammates, coaches and the best fans in college volleyball. This team is special. I love them all and I want to help make a difference any way I can. I am so thankful for this opportunity and I cannot wait to be back in Holloway this fall!"