For over a year, conservatives have suspected that the Wuhan virus came, not from people eating bats or pangolins, but from Chinese researchers messing around with bat viruses. That suspicion has now been pretty much confirmed. China, whether carelessly or deliberately, created and released a virus that essentially destroyed the world as we know it. It should be made a pariah nation but, instead, the Senate, by a huge margin that included almost all Republicans, adopted an amendment that cuts tariffs on hundreds of products that China ships to America. I’m probably being very stupid here, but for the life of me, I can’t understand why.