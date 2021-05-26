newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Stanley Nelson: 'Liddell’s world on brink of disaster'

hannapub.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack River planter St. John Richardson Liddell returned home from the Civil War in 1865 to a plantation in disarray, a loss of riches and little hope for the future. He and others from Catahoula Parish who fought for the Confederacy had ignored the words of the publisher for The Independent weekly newspaper in Harrisonburg, where lawyer and future Louisiana Supreme Court Justice James Govan Taliaferro did his best to stop Louisiana’s secession from the Union.

www.hannapub.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Nelson
Person
Stanley Nelson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casualties#American Civil War#Confederacy#The Independent Weekly#Louisiana Supreme Court#Union#Lasalle Parish#Confederate#Llanada Plantation#Elmly Plantation#Journal#Congress#Southern Confederation#Historian Winters#Dislocation#Judge Taliaferro#Seamen#Louisiana History#Blighted Prosperity#Economic Chaos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Taxation
Country
Brazil
Related
Violent Crimeshannapub.com

Stanley Nelson: 'The hanging of Ephraim Blackburn'

In 1801, Philip Nolan’s men were transported to Mexican prisons where they feared they would spend the rest of their lives. Weeks later, news of the deadly ending of their Texas expedition reached Natchez, the home of Nolan and his men. Natchez would later learn that one prisoner died in prison, and another, Ephraim Blackburn, had been executed.
Texas Statehannapub.com

Stanley Nelson: 'Fall of a planter, rise of a slave'

In mid-April 1865, Confederate General St. John Richardson Liddell was a prisoner of war in a Union camp on Dauphin Island, Alabama, when word came of the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln. At the age of 50, Liddell saw himself as a ruined man as his fortune slipped away. His...
Louisiana Statehannapub.com

Stanley Nelson: ‘Severe attack of the swamp fever’

In 1862, feuding neighbors Charles Jones and St. John Richardson Liddell were from far from their Black River plantations. Both were fighting for the Confederacy during the Civil War. Jones has been wounded at Shiloh, while Liddell was on the move in Tennessee and Alabama, where he almost died of...
PoliticsBeaumont Enterprise

Disaster services company's specialty is instant city

Southeast Texas is all too familiar with natural disasters and with the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season this week, every household should be seriously considering precautions and preparations. Last Thursday a different type of preparation was on display as Kelly Disaster Services invited Jasper to inspect their operation that is being housed in the old Lions Club Rodeo Arena building.
Arizona Stateroselawgroupreporter.com

SCOOP: Documents reveal Auschwitz gas planned for Arizona executions

The state prison in Florence, Arizona, houses the gas chamber. Built in 1949 and mothballed for 22 years, it’s been dusted off and ‘refurbished’. /Photograph: AP. ‘The Guardian’ details refurbishment of the state gas chamber. By Ed Pilkington | The Guardian. The state of Arizona is preparing to kill death...
Public Healthbreakingnewsandreligion.online

The unseen COVID-19 risk for unvaccinated people

The country’s declining COVID-19 case rates present an unrealistically optimistic perspective for half of the nation – the half that is still not vaccinated. As more people receive vaccines, COVID-19 cases are occurring mostly in the increasingly narrow slice of the unprotected population. So The Washington Post adjusted its case, death and hospitalization rates to account for that — and found that in some places, the virus continues to rage among those who haven’t received a shot.
Environmentweatherboy.com

USA Shakes as 130+ Earthquakes Rock Memorial Day Weekend

The last 24 hours have been seismically active across the United States, with more than 130 earthquakes recorded from California to Tennessee. According to the National Earthquake Information Center (NEIC), there are usually just 50 earthquakes every day in the United States which translates to about 20,000 a year. The Memorial Day Weekend has seen above normal earthquake activity, excluding several earthquakes that struck around Puerto Rico on Friday and Saturday. These numbers exclude the ongoing volcanic and seismic activity occurring in Hawaii.
Mississippi StatePosted by
People

Mississippi Mom Dies After Complications from Weight Loss Surgery in Mexico

A trip to Mexico to save money on weight loss surgery has led to the death of a 34-year-old mother of three after she suffered complications during the procedure. Markita McIntyre from Biloxi, Mississippi, died on May 6 in Tijuana, Mexico, while undergoing sleeve gastrectomy surgery, a procedure in which a large percentage of the stomach is removed to limit food consumption.
Florida StateFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

Holding everyone responsible for Florida’s Piney Point disaster | Editorial

The environmental crisis at the old Piney Point fertilizer plant didn’t originate overnight, and blame doesn’t fall only on the land’s private owner, HRK Holdings. That’s why it is good that a coalition of environmental groups announced its intention to sue state and local agencies in addition to the company for the pollution that poured into Tampa Bay. This is an opportunity to hold all parties responsible and to ensure the site closes permanently.
Ohio StateCleveland News - Fox 8

Tornadoes in Ohio: A look at the state’s most devastating disasters

(WJW) — Ohio is generally a relatively tame state when it comes to natural disasters, but we do experience storms that are both deadly and costly. The most devastating are tornadoes, which are something we see this time of the year. Tornadoes are capable of winds of more than 300...