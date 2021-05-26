Stanley Nelson: 'Liddell’s world on brink of disaster'
Black River planter St. John Richardson Liddell returned home from the Civil War in 1865 to a plantation in disarray, a loss of riches and little hope for the future. He and others from Catahoula Parish who fought for the Confederacy had ignored the words of the publisher for The Independent weekly newspaper in Harrisonburg, where lawyer and future Louisiana Supreme Court Justice James Govan Taliaferro did his best to stop Louisiana’s secession from the Union.www.hannapub.com