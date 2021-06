Maybe this work Zoom call isn’t the time for what I’m about to do here, but our boss Kevin has shared his screen to display a prompt that literally encourages us to, “Start today by heading into breakout rooms to connect as friends and share what’s really going on with you.” Welp, roll up the door on the loading dock, chums — because I’ve got a big wide load of precisely what Kevin has prompted us to get out, and I don’t think I can hold it until I get to the breakout room. What’s going on with me is this: I need someone to send in the fucking clowns, and fast.