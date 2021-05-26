newsbreak-logo
9 NYC jail workers charged in bribery-contraband scam

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Nine current and former New York City Department of Correction workers were arrested Wednesday on charges alleging they took cash bribes to smuggle items including razor blades, drugs and alcohol into city jails in the last two years. U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss in Manhattan said the...

