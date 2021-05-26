Watch TEDxHSU May 30

The Rotary Club of Arcata Sunrise recently donated a barbecue lunch to thank nearly 40 state-contracted workers who supported local mass-vaccination clinics. The staff had been on-site since April 7 administering thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses to Humboldt County residents. Rotarians prepared hot dogs and hamburgers on May 7 and delivered them to workers at the Arcata Community Center two days before they completed their assignment and headed home. COVID-19 vaccination is still available. Go to MyTurn.ca.gov to sign up or call 707-441-5000 for general information or to speak with a Public Health nurse about vaccines. Pictured is the vaccination clinic staff receiving lunch prepared by the Rotary Club Arcata Sunrise at the Arcata Community Center.