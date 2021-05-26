Watch TEDxHSU May 30
The public is invited to attend COUNTDOWN: TEDxHumboldtStateUniversity with the theme Regenerative Generation on Sunday, May 30 at 11 a.m. TEDxHSU, a student-produced, prerecorded, virtual gathering, will show faculty-madde films including “How to Keep Your Cool on a Warming Planet”, by Sarah Jaquette Ray Chair of Environmental Studies; “Land Return; Reimagining Possibilities”, by Cutcha Risling Baldy, Chair of Native American Studies; and “Restorative Ocean Farming” by Rick Zechman, Associate Dean of the College of Natural Resources & Sciences.kymkemp.com