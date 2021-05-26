newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Humboldt County, CA

Watch TEDxHSU May 30

By Kym Kemp
kymkemp.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe public is invited to attend COUNTDOWN: TEDxHumboldtStateUniversity with the theme Regenerative Generation on Sunday, May 30 at 11 a.m. TEDxHSU, a student-produced, prerecorded, virtual gathering, will show faculty-madde films including “How to Keep Your Cool on a Warming Planet”, by Sarah Jaquette Ray Chair of Environmental Studies; “Land Return; Reimagining Possibilities”, by Cutcha Risling Baldy, Chair of Native American Studies; and “Restorative Ocean Farming” by Rick Zechman, Associate Dean of the College of Natural Resources & Sciences.

kymkemp.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Humboldt County, CA
Entertainment
Humboldt County, CA
Sports
Local
California Education
Humboldt County, CA
Education
Local
California Entertainment
County
Humboldt County, CA
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Gorman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Tedx#Compost#Feature Films#Sports Science#Regenerative Generation#Alexandre S Family Farm#Hsu Theatre Arts#Mechanical Engineering#Public Land And Advocate#Worker Owned Humboldt#Cooperation Humboldt#Fungaia Farm#Environmental Justice#Diy Earthcycle#Environmental Studies#Restorative Ocean Farming#Countdown#Faculty Madde Films#Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Science
News Break
Sports
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Education
Related
Humboldt County, CAEureka Times-Standard

Mushroom photographer to talk about morels

A presentation titled “Good Morels are Hard to Find” will be given Wednesday at the next meeting of the Humboldt Bay Mycological Society. Noah Siegel is the guest speaker. “Morels are some of the most sought after wild mushrooms, yet they can be rather evasive,” said Siegel, whose talk will highlight the diversity of California’s morels, as well as tips on how and where to find them.
Humboldt County, CAEureka Times-Standard

Lunchtime appreciation

The Rotary Club of Arcata Sunrise recently donated a barbecue lunch to thank nearly 40 state-contracted workers who supported local mass-vaccination clinics. The staff had been on-site since April 7 administering thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses to Humboldt County residents. Rotarians prepared hot dogs and hamburgers on May 7 and delivered them to workers at the Arcata Community Center two days before they completed their assignment and headed home. COVID-19 vaccination is still available. Go to MyTurn.ca.gov to sign up or call 707-441-5000 for general information or to speak with a Public Health nurse about vaccines. Pictured is the vaccination clinic staff receiving lunch prepared by the Rotary Club Arcata Sunrise at the Arcata Community Center.
Arcata, CAEureka Times-Standard

Walking tour focuses on marsh ecology

Friends of the Arcata Marsh is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, May 22. Meet leader Ken Burton at 2 p.m. in front of the Interpretive Center (which remains closed to the public) on South G Street for a 90-minute walk focusing on the birds, plants, and/or ecology of the marsh.
Humboldt County, CAEureka Times-Standard

New guide supports local food system

Cooperation Humboldt’s “Community Food Guide” is available now at newsstands throughout Humboldt and Del Norte counties, as well as at the North Coast Co-op, Eureka Natural Foods and the North Coast Growers Association booth at local farmers markets. The “Community Food Guide” is an annual magazine that supports access, equity,...
Humboldt County, CAEureka Times-Standard

College Matters | Congratulations to classes of 2021 and 2020!

This weekend, May 14 and 15, we will celebrate the Humboldt State University Classes of 2021 and 2020 in an event that will kick off graduation season in Humboldt County. Say it loud and often: Congratulations, graduates!. Commencement is always the highlight of an academic year. It represents all that...
Humboldt County, CANorth Coast Journal

NCJ Preview: Summer Camps, Vaccine Supplies and Oyster Fest

The Journal's annual Summer of Fun issue is out now, with plenty of COVID-19 adapted fun to occupy the kids. On the news side, we've got the tale the rush to get vaccines to Humboldt in the wake of a missed shipment and how we ended up with a glut of vaccines in time for broadened eligibility. We're also looking at the plans taking shape for this year's Arcata Bay Oyster Festival, which will have both virtual and in-person components. Hit subscribe for weekly updates on Humboldt County stories.
Humboldt County, CAEureka Times-Standard

Artists to be selected for ‘Re-Emergent’ exhibit

The Humboldt Arts Council, through the support of an anonymous donor, invites local visual artists to apply for support in the creation of new work. Artists must be Humboldt County residents and currently residing in Humboldt County. Sixteen artists will be selected to receive a $800 grant for the creation...
Humboldt County, CANorth Coast Journal

$433 Million Proposed for HSU Polytechnic

During today's revised budget proposal presentation, Gov. Gavin Newsom said he's proposing $433 million for Humboldt State University's transformation into California State University's third polytechnic university. “I am a big supporter of Cal Polys. We have two; we want to create a third. And that’s the significant investment: $433 million,”...
Humboldt County, CANorth Coast Journal

Ken "Rotch" Rothschiller: 1947-2021

Throughout his life, the artistic sensibility of Ken “Rotch” Rothschiller manifested in many forms, Rotch was best known, and beloved, for being Humboldt County‘s first surfboard manufacturer, shaping and glassing beautiful, functional surfboards that were invariably works of art. A longtime resident of Manila, Rotch was born in Klamath Falls,...