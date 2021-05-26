WWE to resume live shows, and Minneapolis is on the schedule

Live wrestling from the WWE is returning following a pandemic-enforced hiatus, and Minneapolis is one of the first locations that will host a show.

The WWE announced Wednesday it was adding three more venues to its 25-city summer tour, including Target Center.

The home of the Wolves and Lynx will host WWE Smackdown Live on Friday, July 30, with tickets going on sale on Friday, June 4, at 10 a.m.

WWE has been broadcasting its shows in front of zero crowds since mid-March 2020 due to the onset of the pandemic, debuting its "ThunderDome" feature last August, in which the rings are surrounded by digital screens showing fans watching from home.

The only event where a limited number of fans were permitted was WrestleMania last month, but the lifting of COVID restrictions due to the fall in cases and rise in vaccinations is enabling the company to get back on the road.

Tickets for the Target Center show will cost between $24 and $124, and can be ordered at TargetCenter.com when they go on sale.