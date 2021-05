Australian wildlife conservationist and zookeeper Bindi Irwin and her husband Chandler Powell welcomed their first child, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell (named in tribute to her legendary grandfather, the beloved Steve Irwin), on March 25, 2021. This was also, coincidentally, the day of their one-year wedding anniversary. Since even beore her birth, Grace's parents have been eager for their beautiful baby girl to take her place in the family business and help carry on the late Irwin’s remarkable legacy. What better way to prepare their bundle of joy for her incredible future than by getting the child her very first khakis to match those of her mother, father, and grandfather before her?