Cox Communications Seeks To Set Aside $1 Billion Piracy Verdict

By Wendy Davis
mediapost.com
 3 days ago

The internet service provider Cox Communications is asking an appellate court to set aside a $1 billion verdict over alleged music piracy by subscribers. “Unlike the offerings of Napster and its ilk, internet service is neither designed nor advertised to promote piracy,” Cox writes in papers filed this week with the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals. “Not only does Cox not encourage infringement, it cannot prevent infringement over its cables, any more than your phone company can prevent users from perpetrating frauds over telephone lines.”

