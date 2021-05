Those with photos of Oregon's natural splendor are encouraged to submit their work. Those in the state of Oregon with high quality photos of Oregon's agriculture can now submit them for a calendar created annually by the Oregon Farm Bureau. The calendar, for the year 2022, seeks to showcase Oregon's natural beauty –- particularly on agricultural lands throughout the state. The calendar has previously focused on the "people, the production, the landscape, the enjoyment," and anything that showcases what makes agricultural Oregon unique, according to a release from the bureau. "Spring is a fantastic time to look for photo opportunities...