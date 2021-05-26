newsbreak-logo
American Eagle quarterly revenue beats expectations

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Apparel retailer American Eagle Outfitters Inc beat first-quarter revenue estimates on Wednesday, benefiting from easing restrictions and stimulus checks that boosted spending on clothes as people look forward to dressing up for outings. Total net revenue jumped to $1.03 billion in the quarter, its first rise in a...

