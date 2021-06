Good morning, folks, and hope you enjoy this Wednesday. (Even if it feels like Tuesday. It's not, right? I have to keep reminding myself.) There was big news in the education sector in Fall River on Tuesday. In a letter sent to local media, embattled Superintendent of Schools Matthew Malone announced his resignation. Malone has come under fire in recent months following allegations that he created a hostile work environment, using harassing and demeaning language with employees. Read more about the development, including what Mayor Paul Coogan has to say.