The recent rains we have been experiencing have certainly caused some very soggy soils. I never like to complain about rain, but much more of it and flooding could begin to cause some problems in our soils. Long periods of standing water in our gardens, lawns and crops can suffocate root systems. Without roots, plants could suffocate and die. Without roots, a plant cannot take up the needed moisture and nutrients that are needed for proper plant growth. Roots are a huge part of growing healthy plants and most plants are dependent on healthy soils.