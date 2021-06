The Giants.com crew recaps all you need to know from the 2021 rookie minicamp:. John Schmeelk: This wasn't a typical rookie minicamp, with barely more than 20 players in attendance, including some undrafted free agents and a few tryouts. There were no team sessions or full-speed 1-on-1 drills. In other words, there wasn't much to see. Even with the limited work, first-round pick Kadarius Toney barely participated in the team drills or many routes after having issues finding the right shoes on the first day.