Exxon Mobil CEO on activist fund Engine No. 1 winning board seats in climate change battle

It’s fair to say that Engine No. 1’s victory over Exxon Mobil this week is completely unprecedented. It’s also much more than that. At the time of writing, at least two of the activist’s four nominees were forecast to win election to the board, while the fate of one other and four management nominees were too close to call. Investors also voted for two shareholder proposals on lobbying. That haul, plus Exxon’s scramble for extra votes by calling a recess during the annual meeting and the still-uncertain final tallies that show lessons over the poor state of the “proxy plumbing” have not been learned, is already extraordinary.