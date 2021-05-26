'Firefly Lane' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Viewers will get to see more of the relationship between Drew and Gina in the 2021-22 television season. CBS has renewed the B Positive TV show for a second year. A comedy, the B Positive series stars Thomas Middleditch, Annaleigh Ashford, Kether Donohue, Sara Rue, Izzy G., and Terrence Terrell. The story revolves around a man with B-positive blood who needs an organ transplant and finds an unlikely match. Drew (Middleditch) is a therapist and newly divorced dad who is in need of both a new kidney and a social life. He runs into Gina (Ashford), a rough-around-the-edges former acquaintance from his past who volunteers one of her own kidneys. Together, Drew and Gina form an unlikely and life-affirming friendship, as they begin a journey that will forever affect both of their lives.