'Firefly Lane' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

By Joe Otterson
seattlepi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeason 1 of the series debuted in February. The series stars Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke and is based on the novel of the same name by Kristin Hannah. Both Heigl and Chalke will return for Season 2, which is slated to debut in 2022. More from Variety. In the...

www.seattlepi.com
