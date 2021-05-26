Covid could yet destroy Johnson. But not in the way Cummings expects

Keir Starmer is to embark on a major shake-up of Labour’s top team after devastating election results, including the loss of Hartlepool to the Tories for the first time in more than 60 years.Shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds is thought likely to be the most high-profile victim of a reshuffle expected within weeks rather than days, though allies told The Independent her record on the economy, government waste and the Greensill affair should save her from the axe.Starmer said he took “full responsibility” for a woeful performance which sparked a open battle for Labour’s soul between the party’s left and...