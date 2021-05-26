May 26, 5 PM Weather Forecast Update

Effective: 2021-05-14 09:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-15 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening by around 815 PM CDT /915 PM EDT/. Target Area: Fountain; Parke; Tippecanoe; Vermillion; Warren The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site Clinton, Terre Haute, Covington, Montezuma, and Lafayette .Rainfall over the weekend caused widespread minor flooding along the Wabash River. Minor flooding is expected to continue for most sites through the week. The crest of the Wabash late Thursday evening was near Montezuma, and is expected to reach Riverton during the weekend. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Lafayette. * Until Saturday evening. * At 8:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 11.7 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM EDT Friday was 12.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.9 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, High water affects a few low river cabins and county roads.