newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Lafayette, IN

May 26, 5 PM Weather Forecast Update

By Chad Evans
WLFI.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRainfall lastnight-this morning varied from 0.20-2.20". Bands of 1-2" (locally bit more than 2") amounts were concentrated Rochester to West Lafayette & over northern Newton to northwestern Jasper counties. A wind gust of 44 mph was measured from storm at 1:15 p.m. lastnight at our WLFI ob site. Other than...

www.wlfi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Lafayette, IN
City
Boswell, IN
City
Frankfort, IN
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
City
Rochester, IN
State
Missouri State
City
Lafayette, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Gust#Tornadoes#Dry Weather#Winter Weather#Hot Weather#Cold Weather#Clinton Western#Kansas Oklahoma#Cooler Weather#Severe Weather Risk#Heavy Rainfall#Temperatures#Sunny Skies#Strong Northeast Winds#Southeast Winds#Storm#Scattered Showers#Spotty Wind#Clouds#Downpours
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Environment
News Break
Fashion
Related
Indiana Statewvpe.org

Brood X Has Arrived In Indiana. What Now?

Brood X cicadas began emerging over the weekend in southern Indiana, marking the beginning of a month-long natural event that only comes around once every 17 years. Researchers predict Bloomington will be one of the places hardest-hit by the periodical cicadas, with millions expected to emerge over the next couple of days to begin molting and mating.
Fountain County, INweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Fountain, Parke, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 09:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-15 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening by around 815 PM CDT /915 PM EDT/. Target Area: Fountain; Parke; Tippecanoe; Vermillion; Warren The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site Clinton, Terre Haute, Covington, Montezuma, and Lafayette .Rainfall over the weekend caused widespread minor flooding along the Wabash River. Minor flooding is expected to continue for most sites through the week. The crest of the Wabash late Thursday evening was near Montezuma, and is expected to reach Riverton during the weekend. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Lafayette. * Until Saturday evening. * At 8:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 11.7 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM EDT Friday was 12.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.9 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, High water affects a few low river cabins and county roads.
Bartholomew County, INweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Daviess by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 02:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Bartholomew; Boone; Brown; Carroll; Clay; Clinton; Daviess; Decatur; Delaware; Fountain; Greene; Hamilton; Hancock; Hendricks; Henry; Howard; Jackson; Jennings; Johnson; Knox; Lawrence; Madison; Marion; Martin; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Owen; Parke; Putnam; Randolph; Rush; Shelby; Sullivan; Tippecanoe; Tipton; Vermillion; Vigo; Warren FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Tippecanoe County, INweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Tippecanoe by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 10:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening by around 930 PM CDT /1030 PM EDT/. Target Area: Tippecanoe The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River from near Lafayette to near Riverton. Wildcat Creek near Lafayette affecting Tippecanoe County. .Rainfall over the weekend has caused widespread flooding along the Wabash River. Minor flooding is expected to continue for most sites through the week. Crests will begin to occur over the next few days given mostly dry conditions Tuesday through Friday. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Wildcat Creek near Lafayette. * Until Wednesday morning. * At 8:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 11.1 feet. * Flood stage is 10.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM EDT Tuesday was 12.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling to 5.4 feet Saturday evening. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, Flooding of lowland areas in progress in portions of Tippecanoe County.
Lafayette, INWLFI.com

'George the Bison' rededicated in downtown Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A piece of downtown Lafayette art is back after a restoration project. "George the Bison" sits at the corner of Third and Columbia Streets on the courthouse square. The bison statue was damaged in a wind storm last year. Since then, artists have been working to...