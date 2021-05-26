May 26, 5 PM Weather Forecast Update

Effective: 2021-05-11 10:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening by around 930 PM CDT /1030 PM EDT/. Target Area: Tippecanoe The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River from near Lafayette to near Riverton. Wildcat Creek near Lafayette affecting Tippecanoe County. .Rainfall over the weekend has caused widespread flooding along the Wabash River. Minor flooding is expected to continue for most sites through the week. Crests will begin to occur over the next few days given mostly dry conditions Tuesday through Friday. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Wildcat Creek near Lafayette. * Until Wednesday morning. * At 8:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 11.1 feet. * Flood stage is 10.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM EDT Tuesday was 12.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling to 5.4 feet Saturday evening. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, Flooding of lowland areas in progress in portions of Tippecanoe County.