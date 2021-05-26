New Britain mayoral candidate encouraging parents to get their teens vaccinated before school ends
NEW BRITAIN – With summer holidays ahead, mayoral candidate Veronica DeLandro is encouraging parents to vaccinate their teenagers before the end of the school year. As the city remains to be one of a handful of Connecticut towns in the red for covid-19 cases, DeLandro said parents should make an appointment to vaccinate their teens ahead of summer events, sports, camps and travel.www.newbritainherald.com