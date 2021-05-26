Workday reports strong Q1, sees subscription revenue accelerating

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleWorkday reported better-than-expected first quarter results and raised its outlook for the second quarter and fiscal 2022. The human resources and financial software maker reported first quarter revenue of $1.18 billion, up 15.4% from a year ago. Workday reported a net loss of 19 cents a share and non-GAAP earnings of 87 cents a share.

MarketsRadio Business Report

Digital Content Revenue: Driven by Emerging Subscription Models

Newly released research finds that the total market value of digital content will grow by 105% over the next five years. This value, says Juniper Research, takes into account pay-per-download revenue, in-app content spend, subscription revenue and ad spend over digital content.
Financial Reportsmorningstar.com

Salesforce Drives Strong Revenue, Raises Outlook

Wide-moat Salesforce (CRM) reported strong fiscal first-quarter results, including upside to both revenue and non-GAAP EPS guidance. The company’s second-quarter revenue guidance was robust and we are pleased to see the firm once again raise its full-year revenue target despite a slightly later closing for the Slack deal and therefore a lower Slack revenue contribution than we expected. CEO Marc Benioff was bullish on the pipeline and noted enthusiastically the various internal records the company was setting. We are not surprised by continued strength even as the pandemic-driven lockdowns fade, but we do think results from Salesforce should help buoy the software group, which has sold off this year. Deal sizes continue to grow larger as conversations are increasingly about digital transformation of a customer’s entire organization rather than just a specific area. Customers remain focused on the postpandemic operating environment and want flexibility, which reinforces the rationale for the Slack acquisition, which is now expected to close at the very end of the second quarter. We are raising our fair value estimate to $273 per share from $265 based on quarterly strength and higher guidance. We continue to see the shares as undervalued.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

VMware (VMW) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

VMW - Free Report) first-quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $1.76 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.2% and grew 15.8% year over year. Moreover, revenues of $2.99 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 1.1% and also improved 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Top-Line Details. Region-wise, U.S. revenues...
Financial Reportsdiginomica.com

Box fights back - reports strong Q1 and raises guidance

Box is fighting to make a comeback as it reported better than expected earnings for Q1 of this year and raised its full year guidance. The content cloud vendor has had a difficult year, as it trails some of its closest competitors, and as the leadership faces intense scrutiny from activist investor Starboard Value.
Financial ReportsNASDAQ

Factors Setting the Tone for NetApp's (NTAP) Q4 Earnings

NetApp NTAP is scheduled to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings on Jun 2. The company anticipates non-GAAP earnings for fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 between $1.06 and $1.14 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is at $1.12, suggesting a decline of 5.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Moreover, net...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

This Hot Growth Stock Is Still a Screaming Buy After 900% Gains

A $1,000 investment in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) stock made a decade ago would be worth more than $10,000 today, which seems a tad surprising as the tech company's revenue and earnings didn't grow at particularly eye-popping rates over that period. The company, which supplies key fabrication equipment, services, and software...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

OKTA Incurs Loss in Q1, Subscription Revenues Increase Y/Y

OKTA - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted loss of 10 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 20 cents but wider than loss of six cents reported in the year-ago quarter. Total revenues surged 37.3% year over year to $251 million and...
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Workday Inc (WDAY) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Welcome to Workday's First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] We will conduct a question-and-answer session toward the end of the call. I would now hand it over to Justin Furby, Vice President of Investor...
Financial Reportsdrugstorenews.com

Dollar General’s Q1 reports strong sales

Dollar General reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings and remains on track to open 1,050 new stores, remodel 1,750 locations and relocate 100 stores in 2021. Dollar General reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings and sales as stimulus checks gave a boost to revenue. The discounter executed more than 800 real estate projects (260...
Financial Reportssmarteranalyst.com

Snowflake Reports Better-than-Expected Q1 Revenue, EPS Miss; Shares Dip

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW), a cloud-computing-based data warehousing company, reported triple-digit revenue growth backed by increased customer consumption but missed on earnings. Shares dipped 3.1% in the extended trading session on Wednesday. Total revenue came in at $228.91 million, up 110% from the year-ago period, and surpassed the Street’s estimate of...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Corvel Corp (CRVL) Reports Q1 EPS of $0.81 on Revenues of $145.51M

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Corvel Corp (NASDAQ: CRVL) reported Q1 EPS of $0.81, versus $0.64 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $145.51 million, versus $147.02 million reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Corvel...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

SuperCom (SPCB) Reports Q1 Revenues Miss

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB) reported Q1 revenue for the quarter came in at $3.03 million versus the consensus estimate of $12.8 million. Three-Months Ended March 31, 2021 Financial Highlights. Cash and cash equivalents...
Financial Reportsnaturalgasworld.com

Norway’s Hoegh LNG sees revenue dip in Q1

The charterer said it is uncertain about the future due to lingering pandemic strains. Norway’s Hoegh LNG said May 27 that quarterly revenues declined 5% year-on-year. Total time charter revenues for the three-month period ending March 21 dipped to $34.8mn from $36.7mn in Q1 2020. Total Ebidta of $34.5mn for Q1 was lower than the $36.1mn recorded this time last year.
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

NVIDIA Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1

Investing.com - NVIDIA reported on Wednesday first quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. NVIDIA announced earnings per share of $3.66 on revenue of $5.66B. Analysts polled by Investing.com EPS of $3.28 on revenue of $5.39B. NVIDIA 's are up 20% and is trading at $634.20...
Richfield, MNtcbmag.com

Best Buy’s Revenue Jumped 37% in Q1

It was another spectacular quarter for Best Buy Co. On Thursday, the Richfield-based electronics retailer reported revenue of $11.6 billion in the first quarter of its 2022 fiscal year, which ended May 1. That marked a 37.2 percent jump over the same quarter last year. The company also reported a healthy bottom line in the quarter: Best Buy’s net earnings soared to $595 million, up from $159 a year ago.