newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Calhoun County, WV

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Jackson, Roane, Wirt by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 16:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Calhoun; Jackson; Roane; Wirt A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN CALHOUN...SOUTHERN WIRT...NORTHWESTERN ROANE AND EAST CENTRAL JACKSON COUNTIES At 435 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Sandyville, or 7 miles east of Ripley, moving east at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Spencer, Sandyville, Reedy, Lucille, Cherry, Peewee, Creston, Annamoriah, Leroy, Gay, Munday and Palestine. This includes Interstate 77 in West Virginia near mile marker 145. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wirt County, WV
City
Munday, WV
County
Jackson County, WV
County
Calhoun County, WV
City
Leroy, WV
City
Creston, WV
City
Palestine, WV
City
Reedy, WV
County
Roane County, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Ripley, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Storm#Southern Wirt#Interstate 77#Northwestern Roane#Northwestern Calhoun#Torrential Rainfall#Winds#Flooding#Drive#Severity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Barbour County, WVweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Barbour, Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Doddridge by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 03:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Barbour; Boone; Braxton; Cabell; Calhoun; Clay; Doddridge; Gilmer; Harrison; Jackson; Kanawha; Lewis; Lincoln; Logan; Mason; McDowell; Mingo; Northwest Fayette; Northwest Nicholas; Northwest Raleigh; Northwest Webster; Pleasants; Putnam; Ritchie; Roane; Southeast Fayette; Southeast Nicholas; Southeast Raleigh; Taylor; Tyler; Upshur; Wayne; Wirt; Wood; Wyoming FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia, northeast Kentucky and central, northeast, northern, southeast, southern and western West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Braxton County, WVweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Braxton, Calhoun, Clay, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 06:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Braxton; Calhoun; Clay; Doddridge; Gilmer; Harrison; Jackson; Kanawha; Lewis; Mason; Pleasants; Putnam; Ritchie; Roane; Tyler; Wirt; Wood FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Ohio and West Virginia, including the following areas, in southeast Ohio, Athens, Meigs, and Washington. In West Virginia, Braxton, Calhoun, Clay, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Jackson WV, Kanawha, Lewis, Mason, Pleasants, Putnam, Ritchie, Roane, Tyler, Wirt, and Wood. * Until 8 AM EDT this morning * Thunderstorms and heavy showers are still possible through late morning. Any excessive rainfall amounts could pose a threat to areas in this watch, especially to those who have already experienced water issues from recent convection. With the ground already saturated any additional heavy rainfall is likely to cause excess runoff and localized flooding.
Pleasants County, WVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pleasants, Ritchie, Tyler, Wirt, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 12:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. You may also report severe weather by posting your report to the Charleston West Virginia National Weather Service Facebook Page, or by using the Twitter Hashtag, NWSRLX. Target Area: Pleasants; Ritchie; Tyler; Wirt; Wood FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR WASHINGTON, TYLER, PLEASANTS, CENTRAL RITCHIE, NORTHWESTERN WIRT AND WOOD COUNTIES At 1212 PM EDT, emergency management reported flooding from thunderstorms, particularly in the town of Pennsboro in Ritchie county. Flooding has also been reported in Dodridge county. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Parkersburg, Marietta, Belpre, Harrisville, St. Marys, Beverly, Middlebourne, Vienna, Williamstown, Paden City, Sistersville, Pennsboro, Belmont, Boaz, North Bend State Park, Mineralwells, Lubeck, Washington, Newport and Matamoras. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED