Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Jackson, Roane, Wirt by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 16:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Calhoun; Jackson; Roane; Wirt A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN CALHOUN...SOUTHERN WIRT...NORTHWESTERN ROANE AND EAST CENTRAL JACKSON COUNTIES At 435 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Sandyville, or 7 miles east of Ripley, moving east at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Spencer, Sandyville, Reedy, Lucille, Cherry, Peewee, Creston, Annamoriah, Leroy, Gay, Munday and Palestine. This includes Interstate 77 in West Virginia near mile marker 145. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.alerts.weather.gov