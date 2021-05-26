Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Jackson, Roane, Wirt by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 12:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. You may also report severe weather by posting your report to the Charleston West Virginia National Weather Service Facebook Page, or by using the Twitter Hashtag, NWSRLX. Target Area: Pleasants; Ritchie; Tyler; Wirt; Wood FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR WASHINGTON, TYLER, PLEASANTS, CENTRAL RITCHIE, NORTHWESTERN WIRT AND WOOD COUNTIES At 1212 PM EDT, emergency management reported flooding from thunderstorms, particularly in the town of Pennsboro in Ritchie county. Flooding has also been reported in Dodridge county. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Parkersburg, Marietta, Belpre, Harrisville, St. Marys, Beverly, Middlebourne, Vienna, Williamstown, Paden City, Sistersville, Pennsboro, Belmont, Boaz, North Bend State Park, Mineralwells, Lubeck, Washington, Newport and Matamoras. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED