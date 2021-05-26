newsbreak-logo
Berks County, PA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Berks by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 16:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Berks THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN BERKS COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for eastern Pennsylvania. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for portions of eastern Berks county through 515 pm.

Pennsylvania State
Berks County, PA
