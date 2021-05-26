newsbreak-logo
Madison County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Madison, Northern Oneida, Southern Oneida by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Madison; Northern Oneida; Southern Oneida STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT...CENTRAL ONEIDA AND NORTHWESTERN MADISON COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM EDT At 435 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sullivan, or 10 miles west of Oneida, moving northeast at 40 mph. Half inch hail and strong wind gusts will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Rome, Oneida, Verona, Vienna, Chittenango, Canastota, Camden, Oriskany, Sylvan Beach and Wampsville.

