Engagements and weddings are a great time to celebrate, and that applies to the celebrities among us just as much as it does for everyone else. While one would probably expect that such events are always multi-million dollar affairs for the rich and famous, sometimes a simple celebration strikes their fancy just as well. After dating for several years, The Voice coaches and music superstars Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani got engaged last year, and we’ve now been treated to the video evidence that Shelton celebrated by dancing to Kool & The Gang.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO