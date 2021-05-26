The Best VR Headsets for Your Money

Apple’s go-to wireless earbuds are part of the AirPods lineup, which is comprised of the regular AirPods, the AirPods Pro, and we even recently got full-fledged wireless headphones in the form of the AirPods Max. But AirPods are not Apple’s only audio venture. They also own the Beats brand, first founded by Dr. Dre, and have released many Apple-centric products since their 2014 acquisition. They often feature similar hardware to AirPods, including Apple’s W1 and H1 chipsets, and work pretty well on iOS devices as a result. New Beats true wireless earbuds, seemingly called Beats Studio Buds, are coming soon if images found in the tvOS 14.6 and iOS 14.6 betas are anything to go by.