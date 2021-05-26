The Best VR Headsets for Your Money
Bottom Line The best choice for full-room VR on PC, the Valve Index headset is especially good for games with advanced graphics and features. The HTC Vive Cosmos headset offers solid performance, has its own VR catalog in Viveport, and is also compatible with Steam VR (Valve’s PC gaming platform). Facebook’s standalone VR headset delivers great performance at an affordable price and can connect to PCs for more technologically advanced titles. Though it’s overdue for an updated version, Sony's PlayStation VR headset remains the best option for VR console gaming. The Reverb G2 provides superb image quality for immersive experiences, as long as they don’t require precise controller input.money.com